MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal bronze in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1

Avani Lekhara and Mona Agarwal opened India’s medal account at Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday by clinching gold and respectively in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Published : Aug 30, 2024 15:48 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Avani Lekhara won gold medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 at Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Chateauroux on Friday.
Paris 2024 Paralympics: Avani Lekhara won gold medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 at Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Chateauroux on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

Paris 2024 Paralympics: Avani Lekhara won gold medal in Women’s 10m Air Rifle Standing SH1 at Chateauroux Shooting Centre in Chateauroux on Friday. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

Avani Lekhara and debutant Mona Agarwal kicked off India’s medal tally at the Paris 2024 Paralympics on Friday, winning gold and bronze respectively in the women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 event.

Avani, 22, topped the final with a score of 249.7, becoming the first Indian woman to win two gold medals at the Paralympic Games.

She replicated her gold-winning performance from Tokyo three years ago, setting a new Paralympic record, which she originally set in Tokyo.

Competing in her first Paralympic Games, Mona secured the bronze with a score of 228.7 points.

Related Topics

Avani Lekhara /

Paris Paralympics /

Paris 2024 Paralympics /

Paris 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 2 LIVE updates: Avani wins gold with Paralympic record, Mona grabs bronze, latest scores, results
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal bronze in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal takes bronze in 10m air rifle standing SH1 final; Manish Narwal qualifies for 10m air pistol SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: England closes on 400; Atkinson hits maiden Test hundred
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s most successful Paralympian
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on News

  1. Avani Lekhara becomes first Indian woman to win two gold medals at Paralympics, breaks Paralympic record
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal bronze in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024: Bhavina-Sonalben lose in para table tennis women’s doubles 10 quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara, Mona Agarwal qualify for women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal takes bronze in 10m air rifle standing SH1 final; Manish Narwal qualifies for 10m air pistol SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Paralympics, Day 2 LIVE updates: Avani wins gold with Paralympic record, Mona grabs bronze, latest scores, results
    Team Sportstar
  2. Paralympics 2024: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal bronze in women’s 10m air rifle standing SH1
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paralympics 2024, Shooting Live Updates: Avani Lekhara wins gold, Mona Agarwal takes bronze in 10m air rifle standing SH1 final; Manish Narwal qualifies for 10m air pistol SH1 final
    Team Sportstar
  4. ENG vs SL, 2nd Test, Day 2 LIVE score: England closes on 400; Atkinson hits maiden Test hundred
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: India’s most successful Paralympian
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment