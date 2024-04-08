Pakistan names Azhar Mahmood as head coach for New Zealand T20Is

Former Pakistan fast bowler Azhar Mahmood has been named as the head coach of the Pakistan men’s cricket team for the upcoming five-match T20I series against New Zealand.

The 49-year-old’s previous assignment with the team was as the bowling coach between 2016-2019.

Azhar, who represented Pakistan in 164 internationals, will be accompanied by Wahab Riaz, who is appointed as the senior team manager while Mohammad Yousuf will be the batting coach.

Saeed Ajmal, who was the bowling coach on the last tours of Australia and New Zealand, will continue as the spin bowling coach.

The series will begin from April 18 in Rawalpindi, where the first three T20Is will be played before heading to Lahore’s Gaddafi stadium for the last two games.