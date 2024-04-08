Delhi Capitals announced South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams as a replacement for English batter Harry Brook for the rest of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.
Williams, who has featured in two Tests, four One-Day Internationals and 11 T20Is for the Proteas, joins the franchise for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh.
Brook, roped in for Rs. 4 crore at the auction last year by Capitals, had decided to skip the tournament to be around his grieving family after the death of his grandmother.
Latest on Sportstar
- IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals names Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook
- IPL 2024 squads updated: Full teams, players list after withdrawals and replacements
- IPL 2024: Full list of players ruled out of the tournament; injuries and replacements
- NBA roundup: Tyrese Maxey scores 52 as 76ers top Spurs in 2OT
- Former Spurs defender and India coach Joe Kinnear dies at 77
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE