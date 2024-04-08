IPL 2024: Delhi Capitals names Lizaad Williams as replacement for Harry Brook

Delhi Capitals announced South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams as a replacement for English batter Harry Brook for the rest of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.

Williams, who has featured in two Tests, four One-Day Internationals and 11 T20Is for the Proteas, joins the franchise for his base price of Rs. 50 lakh.

Brook, roped in for Rs. 4 crore at the auction last year by Capitals, had decided to skip the tournament to be around his grieving family after the death of his grandmother.