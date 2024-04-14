MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah bowling record, stats for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings

Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul in Mumbai Indians’ last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and will again be in focus when the side takes on its arch rival Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

While the Indians pacers was slow to start off the season, he has found form in the last two games against RCB. In the five matches for MI in IPL 2024, Bumrah has 10 wickets at an average of 11.90 and a jaw-dropping economy of 5.95.

What has particular stood out in Bumrah’s outings this season, is his abililty to restrict the opposition’s scoring. Against RCB, he gave away just 21 runs in his four overs when the side posted over 200 runs on the board.

The good run is the perfect chance for Jasrpit Bumrah to improve on his record against CSK. In his 14 games against the five-time champion, Bumrah has accumulated just 12 wickets at an average of 34. His best innings figures against MI are two for 10.

Bumrah’s last appearance against CSK came in 2022 when he managed one for 12 in three overs as Chennai folded for just 93 runs in the first innings.