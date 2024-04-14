MagazineBuy Print

MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah bowling record, stats for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings

IPL 2024: Given his uptick in MI’s last two matches, Jasprit Bumrah will be in attention against CSK on Sunday

Published : Apr 14, 2024 07:09 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024.
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking a wicket against Royal Challengers Bengaluru in IPL 2024. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Jasprit Bumrah picked up a five-wicket haul in Mumbai Indians’ last match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and will again be in focus when the side takes on its arch rival Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

While the Indians pacers was slow to start off the season, he has found form in the last two games against RCB. In the five matches for MI in IPL 2024, Bumrah has 10 wickets at an average of 11.90 and a jaw-dropping economy of 5.95.

What has particular stood out in Bumrah’s outings this season, is his abililty to restrict the opposition’s scoring. Against RCB, he gave away just 21 runs in his four overs when the side posted over 200 runs on the board.

The good run is the perfect chance for Jasrpit Bumrah to improve on his record against CSK. In his 14 games against the five-time champion, Bumrah has accumulated just 12 wickets at an average of 34. His best innings figures against MI are two for 10.

Bumrah’s last appearance against CSK came in 2022 when he managed one for 12 in three overs as Chennai folded for just 93 runs in the first innings.

Jasprit Bumrah IPL record against Chennai Super Kings
Match Played: 14
Runs conceded: 415
Overs bowled: 53.4
Wickets: 12
Average: 34.58
Economy: 7.73
Best: 2/10 (2019)

