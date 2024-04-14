MI vs CSK IPL 2024, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?

Mumbai Indians (MI), buoyed by two wins in two, will take on rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

CSK, on the other hand, completed a clinical win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai after two consecutive away losses.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be played on April 14, 2024.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match on April 13?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.