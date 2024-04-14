MagazineBuy Print

MI vs CSK IPL 2024, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?

MI vs CSK IPL 2024: Get the live streaming info as the Mumbai Indians faces the Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2024 in the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
CSK MS Dhoni during the practice session ahead of IPL match Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
CSK MS Dhoni during the practice session ahead of IPL match Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

CSK MS Dhoni during the practice session ahead of IPL match Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Mumbai Indians (MI), buoyed by two wins in two, will take on rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

CSK, on the other hand, completed a clinical win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai after two consecutive away losses.

Here are the live streaming and telecast details:

Where will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.

When will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 be played?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be played on April 14, 2024.

What time will the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match start?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will start at 7:30 PM IST.

What time will the toss for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match happen?

The toss of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will take place at 7:00 PM IST.

Which TV channel will broadcast Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match on April 13?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

How to watch the live streaming of Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match?

The Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

THE SQUADS
MI: Hardik Pandya (c), Rohit Sharma, Dewald Brevis, Suryakumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan, N. Tilak Varma, Tim David, Harvik Desai, Arjun Tendulkar, Shams Mulani, Nehal Wadhera, Jasprit Bumrah, Kumar Kartikeya, Piyush Chawla, Akash Madhwal, Luke Wood, Romario Shepherd, Gerald Coetzee, Shreyas Gopal, Nuwan Thushara, Naman Dhir, Anshul Kamboj, Mohammad Nabi, Shivalik Sharma, Kwena Maphaka.
CSK: Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), MS Dhoni, Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Shivam Dube, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Ravindra Jadeja, Ajay Mandal, Mukesh Choudhary, Ajinkya Rahane, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Simarjeet Singh, Nishant Sindhu, Prashant Solanki, Maheesh Theekshana, Rachin Ravindra, Shardul Thakur, Daryl Mitchell, Sameer Rizvi, Mustafizur Rahman, Avanish Rao Aravelly.

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

