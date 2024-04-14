KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Why is Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey against Kolkata at Eden Gardens?

Lucknow Super Giants will be donning the green and maroon jersey for its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 fixure against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The franchise, which normally sports dark blue colours, is owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group, which also owns the prestigious Mohun Bagan Super Giant football club in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Green & Maroon. Us & You. See you tomorrow 💚♥️ pic.twitter.com/8D8uzFsVU0 — Lucknow Super Giants (@LucknowIPL) April 13, 2024

Thus, LSG will be seen in a different avatar on Sunday as a tribute to the city of Kolkata and the iconic club, which is the ISL defending champion.

The RPSG group had acquired majority shareholding in Mohun Bagan Football Club in January 2020, which led to the club being named ATK Mohun Bagan. After the side won the ISL 2023 title, it was rebranded as Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Lucknow Super Giants had also sported the green and maroon jersey in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens against Knight Riders. It won that game by one run.

Super Giants have never lost to Knight Riders in the IPL, having won all three previous encounters between the two sides.