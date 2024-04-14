MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Why is Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey against Kolkata at Eden Gardens?

The franchise, which normally sports dark blue colours, will be seen in a different avatar on Sunday in its IPL 2024 match against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 15:00 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lucknow Super Giants had also sported the green and maroon jersey in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens against Knight Riders. It won that game by one run. 
Lucknow Super Giants had also sported the green and maroon jersey in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens against Knight Riders. It won that game by one run.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU
infoIcon

Lucknow Super Giants had also sported the green and maroon jersey in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens against Knight Riders. It won that game by one run.  | Photo Credit: THE HINDU

Lucknow Super Giants will be donning the green and maroon jersey for its Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 fixure against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The franchise, which normally sports dark blue colours, is owned by Sanjiv Goenka’s RPSG group, which also owns the prestigious Mohun Bagan Super Giant football club in the Indian Super League (ISL).

Thus, LSG will be seen in a different avatar on Sunday as a tribute to the city of Kolkata and the iconic club, which is the ISL defending champion.

The RPSG group had acquired majority shareholding in Mohun Bagan Football Club in January 2020, which led to the club being named ATK Mohun Bagan. After the side won the ISL 2023 title, it was rebranded as Mohun Bagan Super Giant.

Lucknow Super Giants had also sported the green and maroon jersey in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens against Knight Riders. It won that game by one run.

Super Giants have never lost to Knight Riders in the IPL, having won all three previous encounters between the two sides.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Lucknow Super Giants /

Kolkata Knight Riders

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs LSG Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, elects to bowl vs Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs LSG LIVE Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, opts to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Why is Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey against Kolkata at Eden Gardens?
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Why is Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey against Kolkata at Eden Gardens?
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs LSG LIVE Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, opts to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs LSG Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, elects to bowl vs Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  4. IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan could be out of action for at least 7-10 days, says PBKS’ Sanjay Bangar
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  5. IPL 2024: Mitchell Marsh returns to Australia following injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs LSG Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, elects to bowl vs Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  2. KKR vs LSG LIVE Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders wins toss, opts to bowl first against Lucknow Super Giants
    Team Sportstar
  3. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Why is Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey against Kolkata at Eden Gardens?
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs LSG Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants IPL 2024 match
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs LSG Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment