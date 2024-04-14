MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Olympic silver medallist Abdi Nageeye wins Rotterdam marathon

The Somalia-born Nageeye clocked 2hr 04.45min, finishing five seconds ahead of Ethiopian Amedework Walelegn, with Birhanu Legese, also of Ethiopia, rounding out the podium.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 18:44 IST , Rotterdam - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Abdi Nageeye of The Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the Rotterdam Marathon.
Abdi Nageeye of The Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the Rotterdam Marathon. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

Abdi Nageeye of The Netherlands crosses the finish line to win the Rotterdam Marathon. | Photo Credit: AFP

Dutch runner Adbi Nageeye, the reigning Olympic silver medallist, won the Rotterdam marathon on Sunday, bettering his own national record by 11 seconds.

The Somalia-born Nageeye clocked 2hr 04.45min, finishing five seconds ahead of Ethiopian Amedework Walelegn, with Birhanu Legese, also of Ethiopia, rounding out the podium.

There was a victory in the women’s race for Ethiopia’s Ashete Bekere, whose winning time of 2:19.30 was enough to see her finish ahead of the Kenyan pair of Viola Kibiwot and Selly Chepyego Kaptich.

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 127/2 in (13.0 Overs); Salt and Shreyas Iyer consolidate
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss coming up at 7PM; Chennai Super Kings faces off against in form Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic silver medallist Abdi Nageeye wins Rotterdam marathon
    AFP
  4. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Why is Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey against Kolkata at Eden Gardens?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the crucial coin toss between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Olympic silver medallist Abdi Nageeye wins Rotterdam marathon
    AFP
  2. Islam Makhachev to defend title against Dustin Poirier at UFC 302; Conor McGregor returns for UFC 303
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian sports wrap, April 14: Doubles title for Arjun and Jeevan in Mexico
    Team Sportstar
  4. Indian sports wrap, April 13: Gaurav Gill finishes Day 1 of Otago Rally in top-three
    Team Sportstar
  5. Olympic women’s triple jump champion Yulimar Rojas is injured and out of Paris Games
    AFP
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders 127/2 in (13.0 Overs); Salt and Shreyas Iyer consolidate
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Toss coming up at 7PM; Chennai Super Kings faces off against in form Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  3. Olympic silver medallist Abdi Nageeye wins Rotterdam marathon
    AFP
  4. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Why is Lucknow Super Giants wearing green and maroon jersey against Kolkata at Eden Gardens?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Who will win the crucial coin toss between Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings?
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment