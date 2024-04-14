Olympic silver medallist Abdi Nageeye wins Rotterdam marathon

Dutch runner Adbi Nageeye, the reigning Olympic silver medallist, won the Rotterdam marathon on Sunday, bettering his own national record by 11 seconds.

The Somalia-born Nageeye clocked 2hr 04.45min, finishing five seconds ahead of Ethiopian Amedework Walelegn, with Birhanu Legese, also of Ethiopia, rounding out the podium.

There was a victory in the women’s race for Ethiopia’s Ashete Bekere, whose winning time of 2:19.30 was enough to see her finish ahead of the Kenyan pair of Viola Kibiwot and Selly Chepyego Kaptich.