MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 26.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 17:53 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Abhishek Kanpala and Prakriti Bharath will lead the Indian boys and girls respectively against participants from 13 countries in the badminton tournament in Pune.
REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Abhishek Kanpala and Prakriti Bharath will lead the Indian boys and girls respectively against participants from 13 countries in the badminton tournament in Pune. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES
infoIcon

REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE: Abhishek Kanpala and Prakriti Bharath will lead the Indian boys and girls respectively against participants from 13 countries in the badminton tournament in Pune. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

BADMINTON

Players from 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet

Abhishek Kanpala and Prakriti Bharath will lead the Indian boys and girls respectively against participants from 13 countries in the Late Sushant Chipalkatti Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament, starting in Pune from Tuesday.

It will be organised by Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association under the auspices Badminton Association of India at the PE Society’s Modern PDMBA Sports Complex.

The tournament, held in memory of the late Sushant Chipalkatti, has become a key fixture in the international junior badminton calendar.

A total 280 players from 13 countries including India, USA, UAE, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Malaysia, Switzerland, England, Taipei, Iran will be seen in action during this event.

In previous editions, star players such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Shrikant, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Chirag Shetty have played in this tournament.

The tournament will feature competitions in U-19 boys and girls singles, doubles and mix doubles categories.

As part of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) circuit, it offers participants an opportunity to earn ranking points and gain international experience.

- PTI

FOOTBALL

Subroto Cup: Nongiri Presbyterian to face Major Dhyanchand Sports College in final

Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya will face Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh in Wednesday’s summit clash of the 63rd Subroto Cup sub-junior boys tournament at the Army Services Corp Centre.

Nongiri Presbyterian overcame Bangladesh’s Krira Shikkha Protisthan 2-1 in extra time in a tightly fought contest while Major Dhyanchand Sports College had a comfortable 3-0 victory over St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh to book its place in the final.

RESULTS – SEMIFINALS
SF 1: Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya bt Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan – 2-1 (a.e.t)
SF 2: Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh bt St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh – 3-0

- Team Sportstar

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  2. SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United enter halftime with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Racing Festival: How motorsport is helping close the gender gap in sport performance
    Kavita Menon
  4. Bopanna-Eden to face Dutch duo Haase-Arends in US Open 2024 first round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Para-athletes appreciate Svayam, PCI for smooth mobility
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Chennai comes out to cheer local lads as Lions beat Dabang Delhi; Debutant Jaipur Patriots register maiden win
    Santadeep Dey
  3. National Chess Championship: Ganguly maintains lead as fellow Kolkata-lad Ghosh inches closer
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. Silesia Diamond League: Sable finishes 14th in 3000m steeplechase
    PTI
  5. India clinches silver medal at Asian Surfing Championship
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune
    Team Sportstar
  2. SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United enter halftime with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong
    Team Sportstar
  3. Indian Racing Festival: How motorsport is helping close the gender gap in sport performance
    Kavita Menon
  4. Bopanna-Eden to face Dutch duo Haase-Arends in US Open 2024 first round
    Team Sportstar
  5. Paris Paralympics 2024: Para-athletes appreciate Svayam, PCI for smooth mobility
    Kamesh Srinivasan
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment