Indian sports wrap, August 26: 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet in Pune

BADMINTON

Players from 13 countries to compete in junior badminton meet

Abhishek Kanpala and Prakriti Bharath will lead the Indian boys and girls respectively against participants from 13 countries in the Late Sushant Chipalkatti Yonex Sunrise India Junior International Grand Prix Badminton Tournament, starting in Pune from Tuesday.

It will be organised by Poona District Metropolitan Badminton Association under the auspices Badminton Association of India at the PE Society’s Modern PDMBA Sports Complex.

The tournament, held in memory of the late Sushant Chipalkatti, has become a key fixture in the international junior badminton calendar.

A total 280 players from 13 countries including India, USA, UAE, Australia, Indonesia, Thailand, Nepal, Malaysia, Switzerland, England, Taipei, Iran will be seen in action during this event.

In previous editions, star players such as Saina Nehwal, PV Sindhu, Kidambi Shrikant, Satwiksairaj Rankireddy, Priyanshu Rajawat, and Chirag Shetty have played in this tournament.

The tournament will feature competitions in U-19 boys and girls singles, doubles and mix doubles categories.

As part of the Badminton World Federation (BWF) circuit, it offers participants an opportunity to earn ranking points and gain international experience.

- PTI

FOOTBALL

Subroto Cup: Nongiri Presbyterian to face Major Dhyanchand Sports College in final

Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya will face Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh in Wednesday’s summit clash of the 63rd Subroto Cup sub-junior boys tournament at the Army Services Corp Centre.

Nongiri Presbyterian overcame Bangladesh’s Krira Shikkha Protisthan 2-1 in extra time in a tightly fought contest while Major Dhyanchand Sports College had a comfortable 3-0 victory over St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh to book its place in the final.

RESULTS – SEMIFINALS SF 1: Nongiri Presbyterian Secondary School, Meghalaya bt Bangladesh Krira Shikkha Protisthan – 2-1 (a.e.t) SF 2: Major Dhyanchand Sports College, Uttar Pradesh bt St. Stephen’s School, Chandigarh – 3-0

- Team Sportstar