SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United inching closer to maiden final with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong

- August 26, 2024 19:1485’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; Double change for Highlanders
Tondonba, Parthib Gogoi on.
Thoi Singh, Samte off.
- August 26, 2024 19:1080’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; Double change for Lajong
Time running out for the host as coach Jose Carlos Hevia brings on Kynsailand and Gladdy on in place of Aman and skipper Hardy.
- August 26, 2024 19:0172’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; Another change for NorthEast
Goalscorer Ajaraie comes off for Hamza.
- August 26, 2024 18:5868’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; Glimpses of hope from Lajong
Streaks of red can be seen in the middle of the park with players trying to charge towards NorthEast’s box, throwing in the kitchen sink with a hope to get back into the game. The Highlanders are equal to their intent, defending with all that they have.
- August 26, 2024 18:5263’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; Change for the host
Wadajied comes off for Sangti.
- August 26, 2024 18:5162’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; That wasn’t far away!
Ajairaie is looking hungry for another goal as he showcases his strength there, fending off a couple of Shillong Lajong players to create space for himself to let fly a thumping shot that whizzes past the goal.
- August 26, 2024 18:4961’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; Double change for the Highlanders
Redeem Tlang and Guillermo Fernandez come on.
Jithin MS and Nestor come off.
- August 26, 2024 18:43Highlanders’ fans ecstatic!
While the 100-200 fans of NorthEast United FC are clearly outnumbered in the JLN Stadium, they are having a merry time with their side sitting on a comfortable lead.
- August 26, 2024 18:4050’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; Great start to the half by the Highlanders
The away side look to wrap up the game with another goal as it starts off the second half with a certain ease to its game.
- August 26, 2024 18:35Couple of changes for the home side
Sana, Hame off
Figo, Damait on
- August 26, 2024 18:35SECOND HALF UNDERWAY
The second half of the Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United is underway.
- August 26, 2024 18:19HALFTIMEHALFTIME; SLFC 0-2 NEUFC
At the lemon break, NorthEast United sits comfortably with a two-goal lead courtesy strikes from Thoi Singh and Ajaraie. Host Shillong Lajong looked threatening in the first 10 minutes or so but conceding the goals seems to have sucked out the intent from the players in red.
- August 26, 2024 18:1443’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; NorthEast looking to add another
The intent which the host showed in the opening minutes seems to have fizzled out. The two goals are bound to have hurt the morale of the men clad in red. The men in white look to add another as the side continues to attack the opponent’s box.
- August 26, 2024 18:06GOAL33’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; Ajaraie scores!
Confusing times in the game. Initially, Ajaraie looked onside, after completing a brilliant timed run, beating the offside trap, taking a touch and shooting it at goal. However, he could only find the upright, but the ball found its way back to him and he made no mistake that time.
Ajaraie’s happiness was shortlived after the assistant referee raised the flag. NEUFC players ran up to the official, pleading the case. Crystal John was shown in that crowd, and shortly after, he blew the whistle to say that the goal stands.
Ajaraie’s happiness was restored as he went on to celebrate.
- August 26, 2024 17:5827’- SLFC 0-1 NEUFC; A sighter from Wadajied!
Wadajied tests the gloves of Gurmeet, who stays alert and saves the attempt from the Lajong player, that was arriving at some pace with some help from a deflection off a NEUFC player.
- August 26, 2024 17:5120’- SLFC 0-1 NEUFC; Jithin down clutching his shin
The replay shows Ronney coming in with a crunching tackle as he swings his leg and gets a big part of Jithin MS’s shin as the latter falls to the ground, visibly in pain and clutching his shin. No card shown for that.
- August 26, 2024 17:44GOAL13’- SLFC 0-1 NEUFC; Thoi Singh scores!
Pin drop silence, at least from the home side fans.
It’s Thoi Singh who slides in to see off a Jithin MS cross, who received the ball courtesy a sumptuous Ajaraie backheel flick, to give NorthEast United an early lead in the semifinal!
- August 26, 2024 17:43YELLOW CARD12’- SLFC 0-0 NEUFC; And another booking
Everbrightson Sana falls to the ground inside the box, asking for a penalty. Instead, referee Crystal John brandishes a yellow card and adds the Shillong Lajong player to his book.
- August 26, 2024 17:41YELLOW CARD10’- SLFC 0-0 NEUFC; First booking of the match
Samte sees yellow after he fouls Buam, whose quick feet is too much for the NorthEast player there.
- August 26, 2024 17:4010’- SLFC 0-0 NEUFC; No real threats posed by either side
While the action is end-to-end, nothing is materialising on either end.
- August 26, 2024 17:355’- SLFC 0-0 NEUFC; Fast start to semifinal
While the host team has already shown its intent by winning a couple of corners early on in the game, the visiting side too showed a glimpse of its pacy frontline that could cause serious problems, especially against the run of play.
- August 26, 2024 17:31KICKOFF
The Durand Cup 2024 semifinal between Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United is underway at the JLN Stadium in Shillong.
- August 26, 2024 17:25Teams are walking out
NorthEast United is clad in white, while host Shillong Lajong is dressed in its red colours, a shade that the whole stadium is donning at this match.
- August 26, 2024 17:20JLN Stadium is red!
Be it an Arsenal jersey or flags painted with ‘Shillong Lajong’, you can see the support for the home side in the stands of the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong.
- August 26, 2024 17:01The NEUFC players are in for the semifinal!
- August 26, 2024 16:38LINEUPS OUT
Shillong Lajong FC: Manas Dubey (GK), Ronney Willson, Kenstar Kharshong, Aman Ahlawat, Daniel Goncalves, Hardy Cliff, Wadajied, Hame Wahlang, Everbrighton Sana, Marcos Rudwere, Phrangki Buam
NorthEast United FC: Gurmeet (GK), Dinesh Singh, Miguel Zabaco, Asheer, Samte, Mohammed Ali Bemammer, Nestor Roger, Muthu Mayakkannan, Thoi Singh, Alaaeddine Ajaraie, Jithin MS
- August 26, 2024 16:25Can Parthib Gogoi recreate what he did last time NEUFC faced Shillong Lajong?
- August 26, 2024 16:19Looks like the host side will have ample support!
- August 26, 2024 15:56Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC PREVIEW
Despite being the sole I-League side left in the competition, Shillong Lajong has proved that it can punch above its weight, shocking Kolkata giant East Bengal FC in the quarterfinals.
On the other hand, NEUFC will boast of a better head-to-head record against Shillong Lajong, but cannot leave anything to chance as it faces a daunting task in its second consecutive attempt to reach the final of Asia’s oldest existing football tournament.
READ MORE:
Durand Cup 2024: A North East derby in semifinal as Shillong Lajong and NorthEast United lock horns to secure final ticket
Shillong Lajong FC will look to continue its dream run and secure a ticket to the Durand Cup 2024 final when it locks horns with NorthEast United FC in the semifinal tie at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in Shillong on Monday.
- August 26, 2024 15:53Where to watch Shillong Lajong vs NorthEast United FC LIVE?
The match action can be caught LIVE on the Sony Sports Network and the SonyLIV platform. Moreover, stay tuned to Sportstar’s website and app for the latest updates.
Latest on Sportstar
- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United inching closer to maiden final with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong
- Inaugural Uttarakhand Premier League from September 15-22
- SAFF U-20 Championship 2024: India exits after losing to Bangladesh on penalties in semifinal
- Pakistan and Bangladesh docked WTC points for slow over rate in 1st Test; Shakib fined 10 per cent of match fee
- La Liga 2024-25: Barcelona should always aim for title, says Flick
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE