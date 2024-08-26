SLFC 0-2 NEUFC LIVE score, Durand Cup 2024 Semifinal: NorthEast United inching closer to maiden final with two goal lead over Shillong Lajong

33’- SLFC 0-2 NEUFC; Ajaraie scores!

Confusing times in the game. Initially, Ajaraie looked onside, after completing a brilliant timed run, beating the offside trap, taking a touch and shooting it at goal. However, he could only find the upright, but the ball found its way back to him and he made no mistake that time.

Ajaraie’s happiness was shortlived after the assistant referee raised the flag. NEUFC players ran up to the official, pleading the case. Crystal John was shown in that crowd, and shortly after, he blew the whistle to say that the goal stands.

Ajaraie’s happiness was restored as he went on to celebrate.