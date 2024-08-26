MagazineBuy Print

HS Prannoy takes break to recover from impact of chikungunya

Prannoy, however, did not provide a timeline for his recovery or mentioned the tournaments he has withdrawn from.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 15:06 IST , New Delhi

PTI
File image of HS Prannoy.
File image of HS Prannoy. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR
infoIcon

File image of HS Prannoy. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR

Seasoned Indian shuttler HS Prannoy on Monday said he is taking a break from the sport to allow his body to fully recover from the effects of chikungunya, which had adversely impacted his performance at the Paris Olympics.

The 32-year-old, a 2022 Thomas Cup title winner and a world and Asian Games bronze-medallist, had been laid low by a week-long bout of the mosquito-borne viral disease that causes severe pain in the joints just ahead of the Paris Olympics.

“Unfortunately, the battle with chikungunya has taken a toll on my body, leaving me with persistent pains that make it impossible to compete at my best,” Prannoy wrote on X.

READ | Lakshya Sen heads to Austria for physical assessment

“After careful consideration with my team, I’ve decided to withdraw from some of the upcoming tournaments to focus on recovery. Thank you for your understanding and support during this challenging time. I’ll be back stronger,” he added.

Prannoy, however, did not provide a timeline for his recovery or mentioned the tournaments he has withdrawn from.

The Kerala shuttler, who won the world championship bronze in 2023, had been ravaged by a spate of illnesses, including a chronic stomach disorder and a nagging back injury.

At the Paris Games, despite not being fully fit, Prannoy won both his Group matches to progress to the round of 16. He, however, went down to compatriot Lakshya Sen in the pre-quarterfinal.

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

