Paris 2024: With one eye on defending Paralympics title, Krishna Nagar banks on tight-knit Indian contingent for support

Nagar became India’s second gold medallist in badminton at the Paralympics when he beat Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 to win gold in the men’s singles SH6 event in Tokyo.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 17:20 IST , Chennai - 4 MINS READ

Aditya Padinjat
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Krishna Nagar of Team India poses on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Badminton Men’s Singles SH6 on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games.
FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Krishna Nagar of Team India poses on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Badminton Men’s Singles SH6 on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Gold medalist Krishna Nagar of Team India poses on the podium at the medal ceremony for the Badminton Men's Singles SH6 on day 12 of the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

India’s contingent for the Paris 2024 Paralympics will be its biggest one to date, with many athletes going to their first ever Games. Among a field of relative inexperience, one of the more accomplished heads making the trip to Paris is badminton player Krishna Nagar, who is out to defend his gold medal from the Tokyo 2020 Games.

Nagar became India’s second gold medallist in badminton at the Paralympics when he beat Hong Kong’s Chu Man Kai 21-17, 16-21, 21-17 to win gold in the men’s singles SH6 event in Tokyo.

Since then, he has added a silver medal at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Para Games and gold in the 2024 BWF Para Badminton World Championships. All things considered, he will be a strong favourite to defend his medal in Paris.

READ MORE | Paris 2024 Paralympics: Sumit Antil-led Indian team eyes five gold medals in athletics

But Nagar will not be complacent about his chances.

“The competition is bigger, there are a lot of players. The players are better, and the effort we put in will have to be double from before,” he told Sportstar via an online interview .

He has made some changes to his preparation in the build-up to Paris too. “The training for Paris is a lot better than before, and the training that is happening is in a better way, there are a few changes from before. Basically how to change the speed of the game, the way to change the pattern of the game. It’s a lot better than before.”

FILE PHOTO: In December 2021, the Jaipur-lad was also added to the core group of the Target Olympics Podium Schemes (TOPS), which has aided his preparations for the upcoming Games.
FILE PHOTO: In December 2021, the Jaipur-lad was also added to the core group of the Target Olympics Podium Schemes (TOPS), which has aided his preparations for the upcoming Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: In December 2021, the Jaipur-lad was also added to the core group of the Target Olympics Podium Schemes (TOPS), which has aided his preparations for the upcoming Games. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Nagar’s preparations for Paris encountered an unforeseen hitch when his coach, Yadvendra Singh, had his application for a visa denied. Nagar was keen to have Singh, with whom he had learned the game, by his side. “Taking him to the Paralympics is very important for me, as all of the training I have done in my hometown, in the SMS stadium, I have done with him,” Nagar said.

In a positive development though, Singh has now received his visa and Nagar will be able to call on him for support at the Paralympics.

The shuttler also reflects on the impact that Tokyo has had on his career. “After Tokyo, my life has totally changed. People recognise me, there are a lot of changes,” he says. “It’s a lot better. And financial issues have been resolved, it’s a lot better condition now.”

READ MORE | Have sacrificed a lot in my personal life to achieve success in sports: Para badminton player Suhas

In December 2021, the Jaipur-lad was also added to the core group of the Target Olympics Podium Schemes (TOPS), which has aided his preparations for the upcoming Games. “Being in the TOPS scheme is a big thing for the player. The TOPS scheme means you’re under the support of the government,” Nagar said. “If we need anything, we can just go directly and ask, or send them a mail. Whatever we need is available on time.”

India’s 84-person-large contingent will be the biggest one going to a Paralympics thus far, and Nagar is acutely aware of the support that the contingent will be able to provide to each other. “Everyone meets and stays together comfortably. If you meet someone, you can easily chat with them. It’s not like the athletics ones are going around together, the badminton ones are going around together, nothing like that. Everyone knows each other. It’s better, sometimes athletics ones give help, sometimes badminton ones give help.”

India will have high hopes for Nagar, but he is not getting ahead of himself. His focus will be on staying calm and managing his emotions, saying, “Many times it happens that when you are playing such a big tournament, it’s about how you can control yourself, your emotions, that becomes more important. When you come into such a big tournament, you have to stay a little calm and play.”

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

