Olympic medallist Sarabjot Singh says he barely got to train with Manu Bhaker before 10m air pistol mixed event in Paris

Bhaker and Sarabjot scripted history with a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event at the Paris Games.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 13:29 IST , Bengaluru - 2 MINS READ

PTI
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at Paris Olympic 2024 at the Chateauroux shooting range in France.
Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at Paris Olympic 2024 at the Chateauroux shooting range in France. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu
infoIcon

Manu Bhaker and Sarabjot Singh celebrate after winning the bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team event at Paris Olympic 2024 at the Chateauroux shooting range in France. | Photo Credit: RITU RAJ KONWAR/The Hindu

Sarabjot Singh, who partnered with Manu Bhaker to win India’s first-ever Olympic medal in a mixed shooting event, on Saturday said they “barely” got to train together in the run-up to their event.

Bhaker and Sarabjot scripted history with a bronze medal in the 10m air pistol mixed team shooting event at the Paris Games.

“My training was due at 9, hers was due at 12, individually. The mixed session lasted for 30 minutes, before which she trained separately, and me separately. Our conversation was usually brief and limited to ‘Apna 100 per cent dena hai (we have to give our 100 per cent)‘. Apart from that, we enjoyed some banter. Sometimes I would make fun of her, sometimes she would of me,” recalled Sarabjot.

Sarabjot also revealed his longtime fandom for Yusuf Dikec and said he has been looking up to the Turkish shooting icon for inspiration since 2011.

“I have been watching his (Yusuf’s) videos since 2011. He has always been like this. He is 51 today. Even though I have tried, I could not match his perfection. If I had the chance, I would ask him what he eats?,” said the 22-year-old from Dheen village of Haryana.

ALSO READ | Paris Paralympics 2024: Torch to begin its journey at English home of Games

Sarabjot said that his pistol is engraved with SSINGH30, comprising his initials and a significant date in his journey.

“I didn’t give it a name. When I achieved my personal best at the 2022 Asian Games in Hangzhou, I got the weapon engraved with ‘SSINGH30’. That is my best weapon. Because my medal (gold) came on September 30 and that was a significant achievement,” he said.

The athlete also shared that he has had to deal with his fair share of setbacks in his journey. Meditation, and a rare yogic technique called Trataka, helped him.

“The main technique is to look at the candle flame with eyes open for three minutes, and then imagine for two minutes. I used to keep it directly in front of my eyes. Complete darkness in the room, complete peace, silence. My eyes would water; it was not easy. The most important thing is visualisation in shooting,” said Sarabjot.

In conclusion, the Olympic medallist stated his ambition for the 2028 Los Angeles Games. “LA ‘28, I want to change its colour,” said Sarabjot, gesturing toward his glittering bronze medal.

