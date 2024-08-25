MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Indian sports wrap, August 25: Tanvi Patri wins U-15 girls singles final after Gnana Dattu bagged bronze in U-17 boys championships

Here are all the major updates, scores, and results of Indians in the world of sports on August 25.

Published : Aug 25, 2024 14:03 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Tanvi Patri in action during Badminton Asia U-17 & U15 junior championships.
Tanvi Patri in action during Badminton Asia U-17 & U15 junior championships. | Photo Credit: BAI Media
infoIcon

Tanvi Patri in action during Badminton Asia U-17 & U15 junior championships. | Photo Credit: BAI Media

BADMINTON

Asia U-15/U-17 championships: Tanvi Patri wins U-15 girls singles final after Gnana Dattu bagged bronze in U-17 boys championships

India’s Tanvi Patri clinched the under-15 girls singles title at the Badminton Asia U-17 & U-15 junior championships after she defeated Thi Thu Huyen Nguyen of Vietnam in straight games in the final in Chengdu, China on Sunday.

The 13-year-old Patri, seeded No. 1, wrapped up the proceedings in just 34 minutes as she cruised to a 22-20 21-11 victory over her second-seeded opponent in the summit clash.

With the feat, Parti joins the likes of Samiya Imad Farooqui and Tasnim Mir, who had won the U-15 girls singles crown in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Such was Patri’s domination throughout the tournament that she didn’t drop a single game across five matches that she had played.

In the final, Patri was trailing 11-17 but kept her calm as Nguyen made a series of unforced errors. The Indian grabbed the opportunity with both hands to claim the first game.

Patri continued the winning momentum, dominating the second game from the start to eventually seal the match and clinch the gold medal.

“Tanvi Patri’s title-winning run at the Badminton Asia Championships, along with Gnana Dattu’s bronze medal in the U17 men’s singles category, once again underlines the strong talent pool India possesses,” said BAI secretary general Sanjay Mishra in a release.

“The robust and extremely competitive domestic circuit has been playing an important role in preparing our top players for such major international events. I am confident that we will see many more title triumphs from not just Tanvi and Gnana, but other Indian juniors in the coming times.” India, thus, returned with a haul of two medals, including a gold and a bronze.

Gnana had won the bronze medal in the U-17 boys singles event on Saturday. Three other Indian players made it to the quarter-final stage in the competition.

- PTI

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 25: Tanvi Patri wins U-15 girls singles final after Gnana Dattu bagged bronze in U-17 boys championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs BAN 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score: Pakistan 118/8, leads by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
  3. TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation
    PTI
  4. Australia A beats India A by 45 runs in unofficial women’s Test
    PTI
  5. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals in talks with Yuvraj Singh for coaching role
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on More Sports

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 25: Tanvi Patri wins U-15 girls singles final after Gnana Dattu bagged bronze in U-17 boys championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. UTT 2024: Defending champion Goa Challengers shocked by debutant Ahmedabad SG Pipers; U Mumba beats Dabang Delhi
    Santadeep Dey
  3. Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa draw; Firouzja wins to take top spot
    PTI
  4. Manchester City vs Ipswich Highlights: Haaland’s clinical hattrick hands drubbing to newly-promoted Tractor Boys
    Team Sportstar
  5. Jaden Pariat wins Formula 4, Jon Lancaster records first IRL win in opening IRF round
    Kavita Menon
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Indian sports wrap, August 25: Tanvi Patri wins U-15 girls singles final after Gnana Dattu bagged bronze in U-17 boys championships
    Team Sportstar
  2. PAK vs BAN 1st Test, Day 5 Live Score: Pakistan 118/8, leads by 1 run
    Team Sportstar
  3. TRAU and NEROCA move to court, request AIFF to quash their I-League 2023-24 relegation
    PTI
  4. Australia A beats India A by 45 runs in unofficial women’s Test
    PTI
  5. IPL 2025: Delhi Capitals in talks with Yuvraj Singh for coaching role
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment