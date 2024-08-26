MagazineBuy Print

Barca loans out struggling striker Roque and Lenglet

Brazilian forward Roque arrived from Athletico Paranaense in January after Barca signed him in July 2023.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 15:00 IST , Barcelona - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Barcelona striker Vitor Roque during pre-season.
Barcelona striker Vitor Roque during pre-season. | Photo Credit: AP
Barcelona striker Vitor Roque during pre-season. | Photo Credit: AP

Barcelona loaned striker Vitor Roque to fellow La Liga side Real Betis on Monday after he failed to make an impact in his first few months at the club.

The Catalan giant also loaned centre-back Clement Lenglet to title rival Atletico Madrid.

Brazilian forward Roque arrived from Athletico Paranaense in January after Barca signed him for around 30 million euros ($33.5 million) in July 2023.

Roque scored two goals in 16 games for the club as Barcelona watched rival Real Madrid lift La Liga and the Champions League.

“Agreement reached between FC Barcelona and Real Betis for the loan of Vitor Roque until June 30 2025, with the option of another year,” said Barcelona in a statement.

Barca confirmed Betis also has an option to buy the 19-year-old.

French defender Lenglet, 29, joins Atletico until the end of the season, after previous loans to Tottenham and Aston Villa.

Barcelona has not been able to register summer signing Dani Olmo with La Liga yet, owing to its economic difficulties and the league’s strict financial rules.

READ | Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting at Atletico

It let Ilkay Gundogan return to Manchester City last week and coach Hansi Flick was hopeful it would give the club enough room to register Olmo, but the playmaker was not available to face Athletic Bilbao on Saturday.

