La Liga 2024/25: Ancelotti praises Real Madrid substitutes in unconvincing win over Valladolid

Following a lacklustre display by starters such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, Ancelotti heaped praise on his substitutes after Brahim Diaz and Endrick came off the bench to secure Real the points with late goals.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 09:40 IST , MADRID - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the match against Valladolid.
Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the match against Valladolid. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Real Madrid’s Kylian Mbappe and head coach Carlo Ancelotti during the match against Valladolid. | Photo Credit: AP

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Sunday that he was happy with his team’s 3-0 win over Valladolid despite its unconvincing performance during the LaLiga clash.

Following a lacklustre display by starters such as Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr and Rodrygo, Ancelotti heaped praise on his substitutes after Brahim Diaz and Endrick came off the bench to secure Real the points with late goals after Federico Valverde broke the deadlock in the 50th minute.

“The taste of a win is always good, when we win a game I have to be happy, taking into account the difficulties we had, especially in the first half when we were slow and soft,” Ancelotti told a press conference on Sunday.

“We were better after the break, with much more mobility and speed in possession. I am very happy that those who come off the bench and take advantage of the few minutes they have.

“Setting the line-up is always complicated, it bothers me, it makes me a bit sad although it’s my responsibility, I’m the one who has to choose the eleven players that start the match.”

Ancelotti said he expects his starters to be less selfish and should ask to be substituted when they are tired, mainly during the beginning of the season in which the games have been played in scorching Spanish summer heat.

“Bearing in mind that in this period of the season, in the heat, it is expected that players get tired. So it would be right that when a player is tired, he should raise his hand and ask to leave, but in my 40 years in football it has never happened,” Ancelotti said.

“So it is up to me, the coach, to pick out the ones I think are tired. I think the players have to be more responsible with that. I say it here because I have said it to them privately. I have a lot of resources to use in this squad.”

Ancelotti said he was not worried about Mbappe’s struggle up front and dismissed the possibility of changing his position, asking for more patience as he gels with his new teammates.

“Mbappe is a spectacular striker, very quick, he moves very well without the ball, he attacks the back, he has had three or four chances today,” Ancelotti said.

“In this position he is going to score as he has always scored. He doesn’t need to play on the left or in the centre... in the end, he will score goals, wait and see.”

