MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

La Liga: Atletico Madrid boss Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting, excited about internal competition

While Alvarez had a quiet performance in his first start for the club, Simeone expressed optimism over what the former Manchester City striker can deliver.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 12:18 IST , MEXICO CITY - 2 MINS READ

Reuters
Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez reacts during the match against Girona.
Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez reacts during the match against Girona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
infoIcon

Atletico Madrid’s Julian Alvarez reacts during the match against Girona. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Atletico Madrid manager Diego Simeone said blockbuster signing Julian Alvarez must be given time to find his feet in the team after a 3-0 home win over Girona, as he is an “incredible player for the present and future” of the club.

Atletico, which finished fourth last season, looked strong with a mix of youngsters, new signings and settled players such as Antoine Griezmann, Marcos Llorente and Koke, whose goals earned the first win of the season.

While Alvarez had a quiet performance in his first start for the club, Simeone expressed optimism over what the former Manchester City striker can deliver.

“Top players demand things to happen, people go to the stadium to watch them. We know what Julian brings and what he can give us,” Simeone said.

“We will try to exploit his best qualities, as a first striker or second striker, or on the flank... he is still missing connection but that will come with training and matches, he has only just arrived but we have to give him time.”

Meanwhile, the Argentine coach heaped praise on midfielder Llorente, who was named player of the match after scoring his second goal of the season and grabbing an assist playing at right-back.

Simeone added the Spaniard’s fine form will boost internal competition as regular right-back Argentina’s Nahuel Molina will have to step up to fill that position as well throughout the season.

“I am very happy to see that after one or two years looking for an important place for a player with (Llorente’s)characteristics, we have found a spot for him,” Simeone said of the 29-year-old.

“This calls for Molina to improve, to show the World Cup and Copa America winner he is.

“We need competition. Because Llorente will not always be able to play at the same pace and we have another great player like Molina who will do the same as Marcos in that position.”

Related stories

Related Topics

La Liga /

La Liga 2024-25 /

Atletico Madrid /

Diego Simeone /

Julian Alvarez /

Marcos Llorente

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid boss Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting, excited about internal competition
    Reuters
  2. ICC’s dedicated Test match fund a big step forward
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Lydia Ko completes ‘‘Cinderella-like story’‘ by winning British Open soon after Olympic gold
    AP
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia names fit again Darcie Brown in 15-member squad, Jonassen misses out
    PTI
  5. Farewell Gabbar, thanks for the blockbuster entertainment
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on La-Liga

  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid boss Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting, excited about internal competition
    Reuters
  2. La Liga: Atletico beats Girona 3-0 at home for first win of the season
    Reuters
  3. La Liga 2024/25: Ancelotti praises Real Madrid substitutes in unconvincing win over Valladolid
    Reuters
  4. La Liga: Valverde, Endrick score in Real Madrid’s dour win; Mbappe fires blanks in Bernabeu debut
    AFP
  5. La Liga 2024-25: Barca manager Flick delighted with Lewandowski’s form
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. La Liga: Atletico Madrid boss Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting, excited about internal competition
    Reuters
  2. ICC’s dedicated Test match fund a big step forward
    Sunil Gavaskar
  3. Lydia Ko completes ‘‘Cinderella-like story’‘ by winning British Open soon after Olympic gold
    AP
  4. Women’s T20 World Cup: Australia names fit again Darcie Brown in 15-member squad, Jonassen misses out
    PTI
  5. Farewell Gabbar, thanks for the blockbuster entertainment
    Vijay Lokapally
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment