Serie A: Bologna win new starting point for Napoli, says Conte

Antonio Conte believes he witnessed a turning point for his Napoli side when it strolled to a 3-0 win over Bologna in its Serie A home opener on Sunday.

Napoli recovered its spark in an entertaining victory in front of home crowd after it was humiliated 3-0 last week at Hellas Verona, which finished the previous campaign three points above the relegation zone.

“Today we had a great responsibility, that of giving a great response after the second half in Verona,” Conte told a press conference.

“I had no doubts, these guys are good guys. I see them working... and I got important answers. These are three points that are the start of our journey, my first three points as Napoli coach. I was emotional, I really cared about it. It’s a starting point, we know that we have a journey to make.”

Former Italy coach Conte, who won four Serie A titles as manager of Juventus and Inter Milan, along with a Premier League trophy with Chelsea, was handed the responsibility of reviving Napoli when he was appointed after a dismal 2023-24 season.

“We have to gain confidence and continue to give this sense of unity that we felt today,” Conte added.

“This makes me happy, we hadn’t won for a long time and we did it against an important opponent. Now let’s think about Parma.”

With the three points against Bologna, Napoli snapped an eight-match winless streak in the league. Its previous Serie A home win dated back to beginning of March, when it beat Juventus 2-1 with a last-gasp Giacomo Raspadori winner.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contributed to a long-awaited victory with a goal and an assist.

“Becoming a father has given me great energy, I think I showed it on the pitch during the match,” Kvaratskhelia said.

“I really wanted to get on the pitch and give my contribution to the cause to bring home a very important win.

“I am a footballer who always wants to learn new things, to acquire useful notions to continue my path of growth. And having Conte on the bench is certainly a guarantee. Let’s hope we can take great satisfaction throughout the whole championship.”