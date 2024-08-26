MagazineBuy Print

Serie A: Bologna win new starting point for Napoli, says Conte

Napoli recovered its spark in an entertaining victory in front of home crowd after it was humiliated 3-0 last week at Hellas Verona, which finished the previous campaign three points above the relegation zone.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 10:08 IST , NAPLES

Reuters
Napoli coach Antonio Conte inside the stadium before the match against Bologna.
Napoli coach Antonio Conte inside the stadium before the match against Bologna. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
Napoli coach Antonio Conte inside the stadium before the match against Bologna. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Antonio Conte believes he witnessed a turning point for his Napoli side when it strolled to a 3-0 win over Bologna in its Serie A home opener on Sunday.

Napoli recovered its spark in an entertaining victory in front of home crowd after it was humiliated 3-0 last week at Hellas Verona, which finished the previous campaign three points above the relegation zone.

“Today we had a great responsibility, that of giving a great response after the second half in Verona,” Conte told a press conference.

“I had no doubts, these guys are good guys. I see them working... and I got important answers. These are three points that are the start of our journey, my first three points as Napoli coach. I was emotional, I really cared about it. It’s a starting point, we know that we have a journey to make.”

Former Italy coach Conte, who won four Serie A titles as manager of Juventus and Inter Milan, along with a Premier League trophy with Chelsea, was handed the responsibility of reviving Napoli when he was appointed after a dismal 2023-24 season.

“We have to gain confidence and continue to give this sense of unity that we felt today,” Conte added.

“This makes me happy, we hadn’t won for a long time and we did it against an important opponent. Now let’s think about Parma.”

With the three points against Bologna, Napoli snapped an eight-match winless streak in the league. Its previous Serie A home win dated back to beginning of March, when it beat Juventus 2-1 with a last-gasp Giacomo Raspadori winner.

Winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia contributed to a long-awaited victory with a goal and an assist.

“Becoming a father has given me great energy, I think I showed it on the pitch during the match,” Kvaratskhelia said.

“I really wanted to get on the pitch and give my contribution to the cause to bring home a very important win.

“I am a footballer who always wants to learn new things, to acquire useful notions to continue my path of growth. And having Conte on the bench is certainly a guarantee. Let’s hope we can take great satisfaction throughout the whole championship.”

Related Topics

Serie A 2024-25 /

Serie A /

Napoli /

Antonio Conte /

Bologna /

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
