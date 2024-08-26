MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave

With just three rounds remaining, Caruana seems determined to give Firouzja a run for his money even though the former still leads the fray on 4 points.

Published : Aug 26, 2024 13:19 IST , St Louis (USA) - 2 MINS READ

PTI
File image of Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa (PTI Photo via FIDE/Michał Walusza) (PTI04_11_2024_000052B)
File image of Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa (PTI Photo via FIDE/Michał Walusza) (PTI04_11_2024_000052B) | Photo Credit: -
infoIcon

File image of Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa (PTI Photo via FIDE/Michał Walusza) (PTI04_11_2024_000052B) | Photo Credit: -

Indian Grandmaster R. Praggnanandhaa navigated his match against the reigning world champion Ding Liren with remarkable ease, holding him to a draw in the sixth round of the Sinquefield Cup, the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.

World championship challenger D Gukesh also played out another enterprising draw with France’s Maxime Vachier-Lagrave while Russia’s Ian Nepomniachtchi suffered a shocking loss, going down to Fabiano Caruana of United States in just 25 moves.

The sixth round saw no other surprises as the games between Anish Giri of Holland and Nodirbek Abdusattorov of Uzbekistan and Alireza Firouzja of France versus local star Welsey So ended draws.

With just three rounds remaining, Caruana seems determined to give Firouzja a run for his money even though the former still leads the fray on 4 points.

Caruana and Wesley So are on 3.5 points each.

Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Vachier-Lagrave and Liren share the fourth spot on three points each with Nepomniachtchi and Abdusattorov following them a half point behind.

Anish Giri stands last on two points in the USD 3,50,000 prize money tournament.

READ | National Chess Championship: Ganguly maintains lead as fellow Kolkata-lad Ghosh inches closer

Gukesh has been trying hard in almost every game but so far the lady luck has not smiled on him.

Playing white against Vachier-Lagrave, he went for the King pawn opening and faced the tried and tested Najdorf Sicilian.

Gukesh came up with a double-edged idea in the middle game that fetched him a pawn in return for a king side attack for Vachier-Lagrave.

For sometime it looked like the Frenchman had a powerful attack but Gukesh always found the best manoeuvres.

In the end, the Indian had an extra pawn but black had counterplay compensating for the same. The game was drawn vide stalemate after 72 moves.

Praggnanandhaa did not have to sweat much against Liren, who has been pretty solid in the tournament and is not taking much risk ahead of the World Championship match against Gukesh in November.

The Kings Indian defense by Pragganandhaa as black did not see any serious mistake from either side and the game was drawn without much ado.

Results round 6: Ding Liren (Chn, 3) drew with R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 3); Alireza Firouzja (Fra, 4) drew with Wesley So (Usa, 3.5); Anish Giri (Ned, 2) drew with Nodirbek Abdusattorov (Uzb, 2.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (Fid, 2.5) lost to Fabiano Caruana (Usa, 3.5); D Gukesh (Ind, 3) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (Fra, 3).

Related stories

Related Topics

R. Pragnanandhaa /

D. Gukesh /

Fabiano Caruana /

Ding Liren

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave
    PTI
  2. Indian Racing Festival: Finishing touches being applied to Chennai street race circuit
    Kavita Menon
  3. Chinese swimmer Sun Yang wins on return from doping ban
    AFP
  4. La Liga: Atletico Madrid boss Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting, excited about internal competition
    Reuters
  5. ICC’s dedicated Test match fund a big step forward
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave
    PTI
  2. National Chess Championship: Surya Sekhar remains in lead despite draw with Diptayan
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  3. National Chess Championship: Surya Sekhar widens lead, 11-year-old Madhvendra stuns GM Vignesh with a draw
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  4. National Chess Championship 2024: Surya Sekhar beats Neelash to earn solo lead after sixth round
    P. K. Ajith Kumar
  5. Sinquefield Cup: Gukesh survives against Praggnanandhaa in round three
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Sinquefield Cup: Praggnanandhaa holds Liren, Gukesh draws with Vachier-Lagrave
    PTI
  2. Indian Racing Festival: Finishing touches being applied to Chennai street race circuit
    Kavita Menon
  3. Chinese swimmer Sun Yang wins on return from doping ban
    AFP
  4. La Liga: Atletico Madrid boss Simeone confident about Alvarez adapting, excited about internal competition
    Reuters
  5. ICC’s dedicated Test match fund a big step forward
    Sunil Gavaskar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment