Grand Chess Tour: Gukesh, Praggnanandhaa draw; Firouzja wins to take top spot

It was a sad story for Praggnanandhaa, and the world is witnessing that the Indian needs to work on the technical aspect in order to convert the winning positions.

Published : Aug 24, 2024 21:20 IST , Saint Louis - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Wesley So, on three points, holds the second spot followed by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Praggnanandhaa (in picture), Gukesh, Ding Liren of China, Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Fabiano Caruana of the United States sharing the third spot on 2.5 points each.
FILE PHOTO: Wesley So, on three points, holds the second spot followed by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Praggnanandhaa (in picture), Gukesh, Ding Liren of China, Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Fabiano Caruana of the United States sharing the third spot on 2.5 points each. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Wesley So, on three points, holds the second spot followed by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Praggnanandhaa (in picture), Gukesh, Ding Liren of China, Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Fabiano Caruana of the United States sharing the third spot on 2.5 points each. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Grandmaster R Praggnanandhaa squandered a winning position against Wesley So of America while World Championship challenger D Gukesh settled for a hard-fought draw in the fifth round of the Sinquefield Cup, underway here as the final leg of the Grand Chess Tour.

On a day when Alireza Firouzja of France put it across Anish Giri of Holland, the other matches in the 10-player round-robin tournament ended in draws.

By beating Giri with white, Firouzja became the sole leader going into the rest day.

Firouzja has collected 3.5 points and stands a half point ahead of Wesley So. The latter escaped with a draw after fiercely defending an endgame material down against Praggnanandhaa. Sunday’s sixth round will see So playing white against Firouzja.

It was a sad story for Praggnanandhaa, and the world is witnessing that the Indian needs to work on the technical aspect in order to convert the winning positions. In the previous round, the Indian had blundered to let Gukesh off the hook in a winning endgame.

Wesley So, on three points, holds the second spot followed by Maxime Vachier-Lagrave of France, Praggnanandhaa, Gukesh, Ding Liren of China, Ian Nepomniachtchi of Russia and Fabiano Caruana of the United States sharing the third spot on 2.5 points each. Nodirbek Abdusattorov stands ninth on two points, a half-point clear of Giri who is at the bottom of the table.

Results
Round 5: R Praggnanandhaa (Ind, 2.5) drew with Wesley So (USA), 3); Alireza Firouzja (FRA, 3.5) beat Anish Giri (NED, 1.5); Ian Nepomniachtchi (FID) drew with Ding Liren (Chn, 2.5); Nodirbek Abdusattorov (UZB, 2) drew with D Gukesh (IND, 2.5); Fabiano Caruana (USA, 2.5) drew with Maxime Vachier-Lagrave (FRA, 2.5).

Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: India’s Paris medal tally paints a bleak picture

Ayon Sengupta
Doyen of the sport: P. R. Sreejesh, who has played over 300 international matches, has been one of India’s most consistent players. He has helped India win several tournaments, including the Olympic bronze medals at the Tokyo and Paris Olympics.

Farewell Sreejesh, the man who brought us saves, memories and tears

Y. B. Sarangi
+ SEE all Stories

