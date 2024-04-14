KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: West Indies pace sensation Shamar Joseph makes debut vs Kolkata Knight Riders

West Indies fast bowler Shamar Joseph will make his Indian Premier League (IPL) debut for Lucknow Super Giants against Kolkata Knight Riders at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

The 24-year-old took the cricketing world by storm with a seven-wicket haul against Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane in January this year and was the hero of West Indies’ historic Test win. He turned heads on his Test debut in the same series, picking a five-wicket haul in his first innings on the big stage. He took the prized wicket of Steven Smith for his first international scalp.

In two Tests so far, Joseph has 13 wickets to his name at an astounding average of 17.30. He has limited experience in T20 cricket and is wicketless in the two games he has played so far in the shortest format.

Joseph was roped in by Lucknow Super Giants for IPL 2024 as a replacement for England pacer Mark Wood, who pulled out of the tournament. The West Indies bowler joined the franchise for Rs. 3 crore.