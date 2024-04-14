KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 30/1; De Kock falls early as Arora strikes in PowerPlay

LSG 20/1 in 2 overs

Here comes Vaibhav Arora from the other end. Outside off and called wide. Shreyas Iyer has reviewed the decision. The third umpire rules the ball is on the guideline outside off and asks the on-field umpire to stick with his decision. On a good length next up on middle stump and defended by Rahul to cover. The buzzer goes off and that is a front-foot no-ball. Two extras in the first two balls. Free-hit coming up. Nails a good yorker outside off and Rahul fails to dig it out. SIX! Fullish just outside off and Rahul lifts this over cover and the ball just sails over the rope. Angling in on the pads on a full length and Rahul pushes this to mid-off and hares for a quick one.

De Kock gets an outside edge as the is angled across him from a leg-stump line. OUT! De Kock gets another outside edge driving away from the body and this time the ball goes straight to the short third-man fielder.

Quinton de Kock c Sunil Narine b Vaibhav Arora 10 (8b 2x4)

Here comes Deepak Hooda and he is greeted with a bouncer. The batter gloves it on the leg-side for a single.