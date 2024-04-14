KKR vs LSG Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 30/1; De Kock falls early as Arora strikes in PowerPlay

- April 14, 2024 15:494th over
Arora will continue.
- April 14, 2024 15:44LSG 28/1 in 3 overs
Starc continues. Beaten! Hooda is beaten as the ball angles across him from a good length. Beaten! Hooda pokes outside off and misses the ball again as Starc continues to angle it across him. Bouncer and Hooda looks away and plays this behind to short-third for a single. This is going down leg-side and called wide. On a good length now on middle stump and dabbed behind point by Rahul for one more. Full and driven down the ground by Hooda for another single. FOUR! Short and Rahul rocks back and pulls this away to the square-leg boundary to end the over.
- April 14, 2024 15:35CLSG 20/1 in 2 overs
Here comes Vaibhav Arora from the other end. Outside off and called wide. Shreyas Iyer has reviewed the decision. The third umpire rules the ball is on the guideline outside off and asks the on-field umpire to stick with his decision. On a good length next up on middle stump and defended by Rahul to cover. The buzzer goes off and that is a front-foot no-ball. Two extras in the first two balls. Free-hit coming up. Nails a good yorker outside off and Rahul fails to dig it out. SIX! Fullish just outside off and Rahul lifts this over cover and the ball just sails over the rope. Angling in on the pads on a full length and Rahul pushes this to mid-off and hares for a quick one.
De Kock gets an outside edge as the is angled across him from a leg-stump line. OUT! De Kock gets another outside edge driving away from the body and this time the ball goes straight to the short third-man fielder.
Quinton de Kock c Sunil Narine b Vaibhav Arora 10 (8b 2x4)
Here comes Deepak Hooda and he is greeted with a bouncer. The batter gloves it on the leg-side for a single.
- April 14, 2024 15:294LSG 10/0 in 1 over
LSG head coach Justin Langer rings the iconic bell at the Eden Gardens to kick start the proceedings. KL Rahul and Quinton de Kock walk out to the middle to get the match underway with the bat. The under-fire Mitchell Starc has the new ball. Over the wicket to De Kock.
FOUR! Gently pushed down the ground by De Kock and that’s a first-ball boundary for LSG. FOUR! Consecutive boundaries. Thick outside edge and the lightning fast outfield ensures the ball races away to third-man fence. Full on middle and off and defended by De Kock to mid-off. This is driven back to the bowler by De Kock for two dot balls in a row. Beaten! This moves away late and misses De Kock’s outside edge by a whisker. A couple to end the over as De Kock guides this to third man with an open bat face.
- April 14, 2024 15:27Lucknow’s ‘home’ away from home today!
- April 14, 2024 15:13LSG’s new pacer in action!
- April 14, 2024 15:04LSG playing XI!
Lucknow Super Giants: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul(w/c), Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Marcus Stoinis, Nicholas Pooran, Krunal Pandya, Mohsin Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph, Yash Thakur
Impact sub options: Arshad Khan, Prerak Mankad, M. Siddharth, Krishnappa Gowtham and Amit Mishra
- April 14, 2024 15:04KKR playing XI!
Philip Salt(w), Sunil Narine, Venkatesh Iyer, Shreyas Iyer(c), Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, Harshit Rana
Impact sub options: Suyash Sharma, Ankul Roy, Manish Pandey, Gurbaz, Rinku Singh
- April 14, 2024 15:01Toss update!
Kolkata Knight Riders wins the toss and opts to bowl first!
- April 14, 2024 14:5210 minutes to toss!
KKR - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)
Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Loss: 0 - WW
Result after losing toss: Win: 1; Loss: 1 - WL
LSG - Toss and match results (IPL 2024)
Result after winning toss: Wins: 2; Losses: 1 - WWL
Result after losing toss: Wins: 1; Loss: 1 - WL
- April 14, 2024 14:40LSG’s predicted playing 11!
Bat 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq.
Bowl 1st: Quinton de Kock, KL Rahul (c) (wk), Nicholas Pooran, Marcus Stoinis, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Deepak Hooda, Arshad Khan, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Yash Thakur.
Impact Player options: Yash Thakur/Devdutt Padikkal, Prerak Mankad, M. Siddharth, Amit Mishra, K. Gowtham.
- April 14, 2024 14:39KKR’s predicted playing 11!
Bat 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora/Harshit Rana.
Bowl 1st: Phil Salt (wk), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Anukul Roy, Mitchell Starc, Vaibhav Arora/Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy.
Impact Player options: Varun Chakravarthy/Venkatesh Iyer, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Manish Pandey, Chetan Sakariya.
- April 14, 2024 14:34Will Starc shine tonight?
KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: ‘Too early to write-off Starc, he’s done reasonably okay,’ says Kolkata Knight Riders’ mentor Gambhir
Bowling with an economy of 11.75, Starc has captured only two wickets in four matches and Gambhir felt it was too early to make a judegment on the experienced left-arm pacer in the slam-bang version.
- April 14, 2024 14:25KKR vs LSG: Dream 11 Prediction!
WICKETKEEPERS
KL Rahul, Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Phil Salt
BATTERS
Shreyas Iyer
ALL-ROUNDERS
Sunil Narine (c), Andre Russell (vc), Marcus Stoinis
BOWLERS
Varun Chakravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Yash Thakur
Team Composition: KKR 5:6 LSG Credits Left: 8.0
- April 14, 2024 14:22Here’s Sportstar’s match preview!
- April 14, 2024 14:15KKR vs LSG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 3
Kolkata Knight Riders won: 0
Lucknow Super Giants won: 3
Last result: Lucknow Super Giants won by one run (Kolkata; 2023)
- April 14, 2024 14:05Where to watch?
The IPL 2024 Kolkata Knight Riders vs Lucknow Super Giants match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India and can be live streamed on Jio Cinema app and website.
- April 14, 2024 13:31SQUADS
Kolkata Knight Riders: Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Phil Salt, Sunil Narine, Suyash Sharma, Anukul Roy, Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora, Varun Chakaravarthy, KS Bharat, Chetan Sakariya, Mitchell Starc, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Ramandeep Singh, Sherfane Rutherford, Manish Pandey, Allah Ghazanfar, Dushmantha Chameera, Sakib Hussain.
Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (c), Quinton de Kock, Nicholas Pooran, Ayush Badoni, Kyle Mayers, Marcus Stoinis, Deepak Hooda, Devdutt Padikkal, Ravi Bishnoi, Naveen-ul-Haq, Krunal Pandya, Yudhvir Singh, Prerak Mankad, Yash Thakur, Amit Mishra, Shamar Joseph, Mayank Yadav, Mohsin Khan, K. Gowtham, Arshin Kulkarni, M. Siddharth, Ashton Turner, Matt Henry, Mohd. Arshad Khan.
