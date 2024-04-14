IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders consolidates second spot; Lucknow slips to fifth

Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 fixture at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.
With its fourth win in five games, Knight Riders remained in the second spot in the standings, closing the gap with leader Rajasthan Royals, which has five wins in six games.
Meanwhile, Lucknow dropped one spot to fifth in the standings as its Net Run Rate (NRR) took a beating with Kolkata sealing the win with 26 balls to spare.
IPL 2024 Points Table
|Pos.
|Team
|Mat.
|Won
|Lost
|Points
|NRR
|1
|Rajasthan Royals
|6
|5
|1
|10
|+0.767
|2
|Kolkata Knight Riders
|5
|4
|1
|8
|+1.688
|3
|Chennai Super Kings
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.666
|4
|Sunrisers Hyderabad
|5
|3
|2
|6
|+0.344
|5
|Lucknow Super Giants
|6
|3
|3
|6
|+0.038
|6
|Gujarat Titans
|6
|3
|3
|6
|-0.637
|7
|Mumbai Indians
|5
|2
|3
|4
|-0.073
|8
|Punjab Kings
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.218
|9
|Delhi Capitals
|6
|2
|4
|4
|-0.975
|10
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru
|6
|1
|5
|2
|-1.124
