IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders consolidates second spot; Lucknow slips to fifth

With its fourth win in five games, Knight Riders remained in the second spot in the standings, closing the gap with leader Rajasthan Royals, which has five wins in six games.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 19:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Phil Salt played a match-winning knock in Kolkata Knight Riders’ thumping win over Lucknow Super Giants.
Phil Salt played a match-winning knock in Kolkata Knight Riders’ thumping win over Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Phil Salt played a match-winning knock in Kolkata Knight Riders’ thumping win over Lucknow Super Giants. | Photo Credit: PTI

Kolkata Knight Riders thrashed Lucknow Super Giants by eight wickets in an Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 fixture at the Eden Gardens on Sunday.

With its fourth win in five games, Knight Riders remained in the second spot in the standings, closing the gap with leader Rajasthan Royals, which has five wins in six games.

Meanwhile, Lucknow dropped one spot to fifth in the standings as its Net Run Rate (NRR) took a beating with Kolkata sealing the win with 26 balls to spare.

IPL 2024 Points Table

Pos. Team Mat. Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 6 5 1 10 +0.767
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 4 1 8 +1.688
3 Chennai Super Kings 5 3 2 6 +0.666
4 Sunrisers Hyderabad 5 3 2 6 +0.344
5 Lucknow Super Giants 6 3 3 6 +0.038
6 Gujarat Titans 6 3 3 6 -0.637
7 Mumbai Indians 5 2 3 4 -0.073
8 Punjab Kings 6 2 4 4 -0.218
9 Delhi Capitals 6 2 4 4 -0.975
10 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 6 1 5 2 -1.124

