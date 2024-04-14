List of Bundesliga champions: Which teams have won the league title as Bayer Leverkusen eyes maiden crown?

The German Bundesliga, football’s top division in Germany since 1963, was started as a professional approach to the game, and also contributed in making it more competitive. In its first seven editions, the league lived up to its promise, giving seven different champions.

However, in the last decade, the title-race has been dominated by Bayern Munich, which won 11 consecutive titles after Borussia Dortmund fell short in the final matchday, last season.

This season, the race has turned on its head, with Bayer Leverkusen, which finished sixth last season, looks on track to dethrone the Bavarians, leading the standings with a 14-point lead over the defending champion.

Which team has won the Bundesliga the most number of times?

Bayern Munich has the highest number of German Bundesliga titles at 32 while Borussia Dortmund in the second most successful team with six titles. It is to be noted that the titles are considered after the advent of Bundesliga, excluding the league titles of top division before that.

Which team is the most successful if German top division before Bundesliga is included?

Even when the the German top division is considered, from 1903, when league football initially started in the country, Bayern Munich heavily dominates the title tally, with 33 trophies to its name, followed by Nuremberg, which has nine titles to its name.

Following is the history of title winners and runners-up in German football:

How can Bayer Leverkusen win the Bundesliga 2023-24 title?

The Bundesliga, unlike the (English) Premier League where each team plays 38 matches, has a 34-game season since there are 18 teams. Leverkusen has a 14-point lead over Bayern after 29 rounds, with a game in hand.

It plays Werder Bremen on Sunday and a win here will take its lead to 17 points. With Bayern having five more matches to play, it can only gather 15 points. Xabi Alonso’s side can thus clinch the title with a victory in its next league game.