KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Kolkata Knight Riders hosts Lucknow Super Giants, looking to return to winning ways at home

The Eden Gardens, which produced 400-plus runs three weeks ago, may have regained some freshness but the hot afternoon should make the conditions batter-friendly.

Published : Apr 13, 2024 18:10 IST , Kolkata - 2 MINS READ

Y. B. Sarangi
LSG, ahead 3-0 on head-to-head, will depend on its prominent scorers, including captain K. L. Rahul (left) while KKR, under captain Shreyas Iyer (right), will be keen to regain momentum in the first of its five straight home matches after the loss to CSK.
LSG, ahead 3-0 on head-to-head, will depend on its prominent scorers, including captain K. L. Rahul (left) while KKR, under captain Shreyas Iyer (right), will be keen to regain momentum in the first of its five straight home matches after the loss to CSK. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / Sandeep Saxena, Murali Kumar K
As Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Supergiants intend to return to winning ways, the host will hold an edge during the Indian Premier League duel at the Eden Gardens here on Saturday.

Having crossed 200-plus scores twice, KKR has benefitted from Caribbeans Sunil Narine and Andre Russell and Englishman Phil Salt’s fine contributions, and will rely on its foreign batters to outplay its opponent. The Indians, including captain Shreyas Iyer, Venkatesh Iyer, Angriksh Raghuvanshi and Rinku Singh, are capable of moulding their game when necessary.

Vaibhav Arora, replacing an injured Harshit Rana, has done well, while star pacer Mitchell Starc is yet to impress. Russell and Narine have also contributed with the ball and the latter may shoulder the responsibility of spin with Varun Chakravarthy.

LSG, ahead 3-0 on head-to-head, will depend on its prominent scorers, Nicholas Pooran, K. L. Rahul and Quinton de Kock. Ayush Badoni’s half-century was a bright spot in its loss to Delhi Capitals.

The visiting side will hope Devdutt Padikkal and all-rounder Marcus Stoinis to showcase their best.

Seamers Yash Thakur, who recorded a fifer, and Afghan Naveen-ul-Haq can surprise any side while Ravi Bishnoi and Krunal Pandya are the leading spin options.

ALSO READ: Every player wants to perform well at his home ground: Amre on Kuldeep’s three-wicket haul against LSG

In a battle of equals, LSG may have to work hard to stop KKR, which is keen to regain momentum in the first of its five straight home matches after the loss to CSK.

The Eden Gardens, which produced 400-plus runs three weeks ago, may have regained some freshness but the hot afternoon should make the conditions batter-friendly.

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

