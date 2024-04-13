IPL 2024- Every player wants to perform well at his home ground: Amre on Kuldeep’s three-wicket haul against LSG

It’s not easy for a seasoned campaigner to miss out on crucial games due to injury. After a positive start to the Indian Premier League, Kuldeep Yadav had to sit out for three games due to a Grade-I groin injury, but the left-arm wrist spinner was desperately looking forward to playing in Lucknow - a venue that he knows like the back of his palm.

As an opportunity came his way on Friday, Kuldeep returned to action in style with a 3 for 20 and claimed two consecutive wickets in his opening over and followed it up with the big scalp of K.L. Rahul.

That, eventually, paved the way for the Capitals’ much-needed six-wicket win. “Every player wants to perform well at his home ground because there are quite a few sentiments attached to it. He had missed out on three games and was looking forward to playing in Lucknow,” Capitals’ assistant coach Pravin Amre said, smiling: “He treated us to some good food and also won us the match…”

While he heaped praise on the spin department - comprising Kuldeep and Axar - Amre clarified that the franchise did not want to rush things since Kuldeep is an important player. “He had a Grade-I groin injury, and we did not want it to aggravate since he’s an important player. One of your key players from the winning combination, and now he is back…”

Reeling at the ninth spot on the points table - with a couple of victories - Capitals will be hoping to keep the momentum going as they face Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on April 17.