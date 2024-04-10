IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs GT: Chahal returns to top spot with 10 wickets

Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal stormed back and took the lead in the Purple Cap standings in IPL 2024 with his two wickets against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday.
GT’s Mohit Sharma added one wicket in the match to his tally to eight wickets and occupy the fourth spot in the standings.
Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:
|Player
|Team
|Mat
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|5
|10
|7.33
|13.20
|3/11
|Mustafizur Rahman
|CSK
|4
|9
|8.00
|14.22
|4/29
|Arshdeep Singh
|PBKS
|5
|8
|8.72
|20.00
|4/29
|Mohit Sharma
|GT
|6
|8
|9.39
|27.00
|3/25
|Gerald Coetzee
|MI
|4
|7
|10.62
|22.00
|4/34
(Updated after RR vs GT match on April 10)
PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST
|Year
|Player
|Team
|Matches
|Wickets
|Average
|Strike rate
|Economy
|BBI
|2023
|Mohammed Shami
|GT
|17
|28
|18.64
|13.92
|8.03
|4/11
|2022
|Yuzvendra Chahal
|RR
|17
|27
|19.51
|15.11
|7.75
|5/40
|2021
|Harshal Patel
|RCB
|15
|32
|14.34
|10.56
|8.14
|5/27
|2020
|Kagiso Rabada
|DC
|17
|30
|18.26
|13.30
|8.34
|4/24
|2019
|Imran Tahir
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.57
|14.84
|6.69
|4/12
|2018
|Andrew Tye
|KXIP
|14
|24
|18.66
|14.00
|8.00
|4/16
|2017
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|14
|26
|14.19
|12.00
|7.05
|5/19
|2016
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar
|SRH
|17
|23
|21.30
|17.20
|7.42
|4/29
|2015
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|17
|26
|16.38
|12.00
|8.14
|3/22
|2014
|Mohit Sharma
|CSK
|16
|23
|19.65
|14.00
|8.39
|4/14
|2013
|Dwayne Bravo
|CSK
|18
|32
|15.53
|11.70
|7.95
|4/42
|2012
|Morne Morkel
|DD
|16
|25
|18.12
|15.10
|7.19
|4/20
|2011
|Lasith Malinga
|MI
|16
|28
|13.39
|13.50
|5.95
|5/13
|2010
|Pragyan Ojha
|DC
|16
|21
|20.42
|16.80
|7.29
|3/26
|2009
|RP Singh
|DC
|16
|23
|18.13
|15.50
|6.98
|4/22
|2008
|Sohail Tanvir
|RR
|11
|22
|12.09
|11.22
|6.46
|6/14
Latest on Sportstar
