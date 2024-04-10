IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs GT: Chahal returns to top spot with 10 wickets

Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal stormed back and took the lead in the Purple Cap standings in IPL 2024 with his two wickets against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday.

GT’s Mohit Sharma added one wicket in the match to his tally to eight wickets and occupy the fourth spot in the standings.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI Yuzvendra Chahal RR 5 10 7.33 13.20 3/11 Mustafizur Rahman CSK 4 9 8.00 14.22 4/29 Arshdeep Singh PBKS 5 8 8.72 20.00 4/29 Mohit Sharma GT 6 8 9.39 27.00 3/25 Gerald Coetzee MI 4 7 10.62 22.00 4/34

(Updated after RR vs GT match on April 10)

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST