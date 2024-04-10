MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after RR vs GT: Chahal returns to top spot with 10 wickets

IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal prised out two wickets against Gujarat Titans to reclaim the top spot in the Purple Cap standings

Published : Apr 10, 2024 23:38 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Yuzvendra Chahal during an IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians.
Yuzvendra Chahal during an IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Yuzvendra Chahal during an IPL 2024 match against Mumbai Indians. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

Rajasthan Royals bowler Yuzvendra Chahal stormed back and took the lead in the Purple Cap standings in IPL 2024 with his two wickets against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Wednesday.

GT’s Mohit Sharma added one wicket in the match to his tally to eight wickets and occupy the fourth spot in the standings.

Here is the full list of leading wicket-takers of IPL 2024:

Player Team Mat Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Yuzvendra Chahal RR 5 10 7.33 13.20 3/11
Mustafizur Rahman CSK 4 9 8.00 14.22 4/29
Arshdeep Singh PBKS 5 8 8.72 20.00 4/29
Mohit Sharma GT 6 8 9.39 27.00 3/25
Gerald Coetzee MI 4 7 10.62 22.00 4/34

(Updated after RR vs GT match on April 10)

PURPLE CAP SEASON-WISE LIST

Year Player Team Matches Wickets Average Strike rate Economy BBI
2023 Mohammed Shami GT 17 28 18.64 13.92 8.03 4/11
2022 Yuzvendra Chahal RR 17 27 19.51 15.11 7.75 5/40
2021 Harshal Patel RCB 15 32 14.34 10.56 8.14 5/27
2020 Kagiso Rabada DC 17 30 18.26 13.30 8.34 4/24
2019 Imran Tahir CSK 17 26 16.57 14.84 6.69 4/12
2018 Andrew Tye KXIP 14 24 18.66 14.00 8.00 4/16
2017 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 14 26 14.19 12.00 7.05 5/19
2016 Bhuvneshwar Kumar SRH 17 23 21.30 17.20 7.42 4/29
2015 Dwayne Bravo CSK 17 26 16.38 12.00 8.14 3/22
2014 Mohit Sharma CSK 16 23 19.65 14.00 8.39 4/14
2013 Dwayne Bravo CSK 18 32 15.53 11.70 7.95 4/42
2012 Morne Morkel DD 16 25 18.12 15.10 7.19 4/20
2011 Lasith Malinga MI 16 28 13.39 13.50 5.95 5/13
2010 Pragyan Ojha DC 16 21 20.42 16.80 7.29 3/26
2009 RP Singh DC 16 23 18.13 15.50 6.98 4/22
2008 Sohail Tanvir RR 11 22 12.09 11.22 6.46 6/14

