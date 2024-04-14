MagazineBuy Print

Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Werder Bremen LIVE score, B04 0-0 SVW, Bundesliga 2023-24: Match goalless after first quarter

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the Bundesliga 2023-24 match between Bayer Leverkusen and Werder Bremen being played at the BayArena.

Updated : Apr 14, 2024 21:19 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Undefeated in 42 matches across all competitions, Bayer Leverkusen stands on the cusp of winning its first-ever Bundesliga title.
FILE PHOTO: Undefeated in 42 matches across all competitions, Bayer Leverkusen stands on the cusp of winning its first-ever Bundesliga title. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Undefeated in 42 matches across all competitions, Bayer Leverkusen stands on the cusp of winning its first-ever Bundesliga title. | Photo Credit: AP

LIVE UPDATES

LINEUPS

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky (gk) (c), Hincapie, Tah, Kossounou, Hofmann, Andrich, Tapsoba, Tella, Adli, Boniface, Xhaka

Werder Bremen: Zetterer (gk), Ducksch, Weizer, Bittencourt (c), Veljkovic, Lynen, Schmid, Malatini, Agu, Woltemade, Gross

ALSO READ | Neverkusen no more: Bayer Leverkusen’s relentless mentality powers title charge

Bayer Leverkusen, undefeated in 42 matches across all competitions, stands on the cusp of winning its first-ever Bundesliga title on Sunday as it hosts Werder Bremen.

The Werkself leads the table by a commanding 16 points, leaving defending champion Bayern Munich in the dust. Apart from the league title, the possibility of a historic treble— comprising the Europa League and DFB Pokal trophies beckons Xabi Alonso’s side.

