Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Werder Bremen LIVE score, B04 0-0 SVW, Bundesliga 2023-24: Match goalless after first quarter

Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky (gk) (c), Hincapie, Tah, Kossounou, Hofmann, Andrich, Tapsoba, Tella, Adli, Boniface, Xhaka

Werder Bremen: Zetterer (gk), Ducksch, Weizer, Bittencourt (c), Veljkovic, Lynen, Schmid, Malatini, Agu, Woltemade, Gross

Bayer Leverkusen, undefeated in 42 matches across all competitions, stands on the cusp of winning its first-ever Bundesliga title on Sunday as it hosts Werder Bremen.

The Werkself leads the table by a commanding 16 points, leaving defending champion Bayern Munich in the dust. Apart from the league title, the possibility of a historic treble— comprising the Europa League and DFB Pokal trophies beckons Xabi Alonso’s side.