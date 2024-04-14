Bayer Leverkusen vs SV Werder Bremen LIVE score, B04 0-0 SVW, Bundesliga 2023-24: Match goalless after first quarter

LIVE UPDATES
LINEUPS
Bayer Leverkusen: Hradecky (gk) (c), Hincapie, Tah, Kossounou, Hofmann, Andrich, Tapsoba, Tella, Adli, Boniface, Xhaka
Werder Bremen: Zetterer (gk), Ducksch, Weizer, Bittencourt (c), Veljkovic, Lynen, Schmid, Malatini, Agu, Woltemade, Gross
Bayer Leverkusen, undefeated in 42 matches across all competitions, stands on the cusp of winning its first-ever Bundesliga title on Sunday as it hosts Werder Bremen.
The Werkself leads the table by a commanding 16 points, leaving defending champion Bayern Munich in the dust. Apart from the league title, the possibility of a historic treble— comprising the Europa League and DFB Pokal trophies beckons Xabi Alonso’s side.
