MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: RCB not worrying about Kohli’s strike rate; backs ‘disappointed’ Maxwell to come good

Mo Bobat admitted that RCB batting unit has to come good as a whole.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 19:36 IST , BENGALURU - 1 MIN READ

Ashwin Achal
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action during the IPL 2024
RCB’s Virat Kohli in action during the IPL 2024 | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

RCB’s Virat Kohli in action during the IPL 2024 | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat stated that he is not worried about Virat Kohli’s strike rate. Bobat also backed Glenn Maxwell, who has scored just 32 runs in six matches, to come good.

“The point on Virat’s strike rate gets a lot of air time. But he has scored the most runs, and he is also offering a decent strike rate. I’m not spending too much time worrying about Virat’s batting,” Bobat said.

Preview, RCB vs SRH | Bengaluru sweats on bowling against aggressive Hyderabad batting

The batting unit as a whole, however, needs to do better, Bobat admitted. “We would like to get more out of our innings. We have seen 200 breached plenty of times in this tournament. It is a chicken and egg scenario where confidence will breed slightly more risk taking. We are not feeling that confident right now,” Bobat said.

On Maxwell’s poor form, Bobat said, “He is disappointed; he obviously has high standards. He is an important part of our batting line-up, particularly in those middle overs where we want to attack. We’re trying to support him as best we can.”

Related stories

Related Topics

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Virat Kohli /

Glenn Maxwell

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 6/0; Rahane, Ravindra open against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: RCB not worrying about Kohli’s strike rate; backs ‘disappointed’ Maxwell to come good
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after KKR vs LSG: Kohli leads list; Pooran moves up to sixth spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of Bundesliga champions: Which teams have won the league title as Bayer Leverkusen eyes maiden crown?
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Salt, Starc shine in Kolkata Knight Riders’ first win over Lucknow Super Giants
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: RCB not worrying about Kohli’s strike rate; backs ‘disappointed’ Maxwell to come good
    Ashwin Achal
  2. RCB vs SRH, IPL 2024: Bengaluru sweats on bowling against aggressive Hyderabad batting
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table Updated after KKR vs LSG: Kolkata Knight Riders consolidates second spot; Lucknow slips to fifth
    Team Sportstar
  4. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Salt, Starc shine in Kolkata Knight Riders’ first win over Lucknow Super Giants
    Y. B. Sarangi
  5. MI vs CSK Live Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians wins the toss, opts to bowl first vs Chennai Super Kings; Pathirana returns
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs CSK Live Score, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings 6/0; Rahane, Ravindra open against Mumbai Indians
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: RCB not worrying about Kohli’s strike rate; backs ‘disappointed’ Maxwell to come good
    Ashwin Achal
  3. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after KKR vs LSG: Kohli leads list; Pooran moves up to sixth spot
    Team Sportstar
  4. List of Bundesliga champions: Which teams have won the league title as Bayer Leverkusen eyes maiden crown?
    Team Sportstar
  5. KKR vs LSG, IPL 2024: Salt, Starc shine in Kolkata Knight Riders’ first win over Lucknow Super Giants
    Y. B. Sarangi
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment