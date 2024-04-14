IPL 2024: RCB not worrying about Kohli’s strike rate; backs ‘disappointed’ Maxwell to come good

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Director of Cricket Mo Bobat stated that he is not worried about Virat Kohli’s strike rate. Bobat also backed Glenn Maxwell, who has scored just 32 runs in six matches, to come good.

“The point on Virat’s strike rate gets a lot of air time. But he has scored the most runs, and he is also offering a decent strike rate. I’m not spending too much time worrying about Virat’s batting,” Bobat said.

The batting unit as a whole, however, needs to do better, Bobat admitted. “We would like to get more out of our innings. We have seen 200 breached plenty of times in this tournament. It is a chicken and egg scenario where confidence will breed slightly more risk taking. We are not feeling that confident right now,” Bobat said.

On Maxwell’s poor form, Bobat said, “He is disappointed; he obviously has high standards. He is an important part of our batting line-up, particularly in those middle overs where we want to attack. We’re trying to support him as best we can.”