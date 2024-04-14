MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan could be out of action for at least 7-10 days, says PBKS’ Sanjay Bangar

Punjab Kings batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday said that Shikhar Dhawan is recovering from a shoulder injury and will be out of action for at least seven to ten days.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 12:26 IST , MULLANPUR - 1 MIN READ

S. Prasanna Venkatesan
Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan will be out of action for at least seven to ten days.
Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan will be out of action for at least seven to ten days. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA
infoIcon

Punjab Kings’ Shikhar Dhawan will be out of action for at least seven to ten days. | Photo Credit: SANDEEP SAXENA

Punjab Kings (PBKS) batting coach Sanjay Bangar on Saturday said that captain and opener Shikhar Dhawan is recovering from a shoulder injury and will be out of action for at least seven to ten days.

“We’ll have to wait and see how he responds to the treatment. At the moment, it seems that he could be out of action for at least 7-10 days,” he said in the post-match press conference after his team’s three-wicket loss to Rajasthan Royals (RR) here.

Asked if the misfiring top-order batting is a cause for concern, he said: “In all the three games that we’ve played here (Mullanpur), in the first six overs, with the new ball, the wicket tends to jag a little bit, and there’s uneven bounce as well. So maybe that is another contributing factor.

READ | IPL 2024: Australia’s Marsh returns home following injury

“We obviously discuss the scoring options on such tracks, and that is where the boys are putting in a lot of effort. Currently, it’s not coming off, but I’m pretty sure that they’re just one knock away.”

Bangar had a special mention for Jitesh Sharma, who “with 15 stitches on his eyebrows, fought through the injury (sustained during practice on Friday) that he had.”

He also commended his team for showing “character, fighting spirit, and gumption” in the closely-fought last two games at home.

Related Topics

Sanjay Bangar /

Punjab Kings /

Shikhar Dhawan /

Rajasthan Royals /

IPL 2024

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan could be out of action for at least 7-10 days, says PBKS’ Sanjay Bangar
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. UFC 300: Alex Pereira retains light heavyweight title, beats Jamahal Hill
    AP
  3. IPL 2024: Australia’s Marsh returns home following injury
    Reuters
  4. PBKS vs RR Highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins by 3 wickets against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan could be out of action for at least 7-10 days, says PBKS’ Sanjay Bangar
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. IPL 2024: Australia’s Marsh returns home following injury
    Reuters
  3. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah bowling record, stats for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Five close finishes in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top 5 players to watch out for ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings game
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IPL 2024: Shikhar Dhawan could be out of action for at least 7-10 days, says PBKS’ Sanjay Bangar
    S. Prasanna Venkatesan
  2. UFC 300: Alex Pereira retains light heavyweight title, beats Jamahal Hill
    AP
  3. IPL 2024: Australia’s Marsh returns home following injury
    Reuters
  4. PBKS vs RR Highlights, IPL 2024: Rajasthan Royals wins by 3 wickets against Punjab Kings
    Team Sportstar
  5. Candidates 2024: Koneru Humpy beats Vaishali to grab her first win of tournament
    Rakesh Rao
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment