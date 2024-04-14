MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings; overall stats, most runs, wickets

On the high of pulling off back-to-back wins in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rival Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, hoping stretch its purple patch.
Chennai enters the fixture after snapping its losing streak with a comfortable triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders.
Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:
MI vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
MI vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
MI OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
MOST RUNS IN MI vs CSK IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|32
|736
|28.30
|140.19
|83*
|Rohit Sharma (MI)
|28
|732
|28.15
|128.42
|87
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|32
|712
|37.47
|135.61
|63*
MOST WICKETS IN MI vs CSK IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Lasith Malinga (MI)
|23
|37
|7.27
|17.59
|5/32
|Dwayne Bravo (CSK, MI)
|27
|37
|8.20
|20.51
|4/42
|Harbhajan Singh (MI, CSK)
|28
|26
|6.57
|25.50
|5/18
