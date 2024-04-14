MagazineBuy Print

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings; overall stats, most runs, wickets

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Get all the head-to-head stats, key records and numbers for the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 07:07 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
MS Dhoni during the practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 match Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings.
MS Dhoni during the practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 match Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

MS Dhoni during the practice session ahead of the IPL 2024 match Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

On the high of pulling off back-to-back wins in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rival Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, hoping stretch its purple patch.

Chennai enters the fixture after snapping its losing streak with a comfortable triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

MI vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 36
Mumbai Indians won: 20
Chennai Super Kings won: 16
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets (MA Chidambaram Stadium, 2023)
MI vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
Matches played: 11
Mumbai Indians won: 7
Chennai Super Kings won: 4
Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets (2023)
MI OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM
Matches played: 80
Mumbai Indians won: 50
Mumbai Indians lost: 30
Tied: 1
Last result: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets (2024)
Last 5 results: Won - 4; Lost - 1
Mumbai Indians highest score: 234/5 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2024)
Mumbai Indians lowest score: 87 (18.5) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018)

MOST RUNS IN MI vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
Suresh Raina (CSK) 32 736 28.30 140.19 83*
Rohit Sharma (MI) 28 732 28.15 128.42 87
MS Dhoni (CSK) 32 712 37.47 135.61 63*

MOST WICKETS IN MI vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Lasith Malinga (MI) 23 37 7.27 17.59 5/32
Dwayne Bravo (CSK, MI) 27 37 8.20 20.51 4/42
Harbhajan Singh (MI, CSK) 28 26 6.57 25.50 5/18

