MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Head-to-head record for Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings; overall stats, most runs, wickets

On the high of pulling off back-to-back wins in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians will take on arch-rival Chennai Super Kings at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, hoping stretch its purple patch.

Chennai enters the fixture after snapping its losing streak with a comfortable triumph over Kolkata Knight Riders.

Here are all the head-to-head stats you need to know:

MI vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL Matches played: 36 Mumbai Indians won: 20 Chennai Super Kings won: 16 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 6 wickets (MA Chidambaram Stadium, 2023)

MI vs CSK HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM Matches played: 11 Mumbai Indians won: 7 Chennai Super Kings won: 4 Last result: Chennai Super Kings won by 7 wickets (2023)

MI OVERALL RECORD IN IPL AT WANKHEDE STADIUM Matches played: 80 Mumbai Indians won: 50 Mumbai Indians lost: 30 Tied: 1 Last result: Beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 7 wickets (2024) Last 5 results: Won - 4; Lost - 1 Mumbai Indians highest score: 234/5 (20) vs Delhi Capitals (2024) Mumbai Indians lowest score: 87 (18.5) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad (2018)

MOST RUNS IN MI vs CSK IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS Suresh Raina (CSK) 32 736 28.30 140.19 83* Rohit Sharma (MI) 28 732 28.15 128.42 87 MS Dhoni (CSK) 32 712 37.47 135.61 63*

MOST WICKETS IN MI vs CSK IPL MATCHES