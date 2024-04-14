MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top 5 players to watch out for ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings game

MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Here are the top five players to watch out for ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings Indian Premier League match at the Wankhede stadium.

Published : Apr 14, 2024 07:08 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja and MI’s Tilak Varma during the practice session ahead of IPL match Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja and MI’s Tilak Varma during the practice session ahead of IPL match Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja and MI’s Tilak Varma during the practice session ahead of IPL match Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Mumbai Indians (MI), buoyed by two wins in two, will take on rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

CSK, on the other hand, completed a clinical win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai after two consecutive away losses.

Here are five players to watch out for ahead of the MI vs CSK game:

Shivam Dube

FILE PHOTO: CSK’s Shivam Dube in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Uppal) Stadium, Hyderabad.
FILE PHOTO: CSK’s Shivam Dube in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Uppal) Stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: CSK’s Shivam Dube in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Uppal) Stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

CSK’s chief spin hitter has been sensational form in the IPL over the last two seasons. His innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in particular was exceptional, considering how the other batters struggled on the day.

MI’s spin attack of Mohammed Nabi and Shreyas Gopal isn’t the most feared in the league and Dube might be the perfect weapon to take full toll of the two come Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Mahipal Lomror during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Mahipal Lomror during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Mahipal Lomror during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Jasrpit Bumrah moved the top of the Purple Cap standings with a five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With his pinpoint yorkers, deceptive slower balls and his ability to move the ball in the PowerPlay, Bumrah will be key against the long batting lineup of CSK.

Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav in action during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium.
Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav in action during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav in action during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

MI’s early season wobble coincided with Suryakumar Yadav’s injury layoff. India’s own Mr. 360 showed his mettle during the match against RCB, scoring his fastest IPL fifty.

His ability to play the big shots against the pacers will test the CSK bowling attack.

Rachin Ravindra

FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings’ Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad
FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings’ Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: MAHESH KUMAR A/ AP
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings’ Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: MAHESH KUMAR A/ AP

Rachin Ravindra has impressed in his debut season in the IPL, acting as the perfect replacement for the injured Devon Conway.

Despite not managing to score big, Rachin has provided quick starts in the PowerPlay and CSK will be hopeful he can do the same against the Mumbai Indians.

Ravindra Jadeja

FILE PHOTO: CSK player Ravindra Jadeja celebrating after taking the wicket of Sunil Narine during the IPL match between CSK vs KKR in Chennai on Monday.
FILE PHOTO: CSK player Ravindra Jadeja celebrating after taking the wicket of Sunil Narine during the IPL match between CSK vs KKR in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu
lightbox-info

FILE PHOTO: CSK player Ravindra Jadeja celebrating after taking the wicket of Sunil Narine during the IPL match between CSK vs KKR in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

Despite his heroics with the bat in last season’s IPL final, Ravindra Jadeja has had a middling season so far with the willow. But he has been excellent in the middle overs with the ball.

CSK will turn to him once more to provide crucial breakthroughs post PowerPlay and will also hope he can do a job with the bat if required.

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Mumbai Indians /

Chennai Super Kings

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah bowling record, stats for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Five close finishes in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top 5 players to watch out for ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings game
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs CSK IPL 2024, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah bowling record, stats for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Five close finishes in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top 5 players to watch out for ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings game
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs CSK IPL 2024, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. MI vs RCB, IPL 2024: Jasprit Bumrah bowling record, stats for Mumbai Indians against Chennai Super Kings
    Team Sportstar
  2. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Five close finishes in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  3. MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top 5 players to watch out for ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings game
    Team Sportstar
  4. MI vs CSK IPL 2024, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings match?
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs CSK IPL 2024 Dream11 Prediction: Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment