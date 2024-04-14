MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Top 5 players to watch out for ahead of the Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings game

Mumbai Indians (MI), buoyed by two wins in two, will take on rivals Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday.

CSK, on the other hand, completed a clinical win over the Kolkata Knight Riders in Chennai after two consecutive away losses.

Here are five players to watch out for ahead of the MI vs CSK game:

Shivam Dube

FILE PHOTO: CSK’s Shivam Dube in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Uppal) Stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

CSK’s chief spin hitter has been sensational form in the IPL over the last two seasons. His innings against Sunrisers Hyderabad in particular was exceptional, considering how the other batters struggled on the day.

MI’s spin attack of Mohammed Nabi and Shreyas Gopal isn’t the most feared in the league and Dube might be the perfect weapon to take full toll of the two come Sunday.

Jasprit Bumrah

Mumbai Indians Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Mahipal Lomror during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

Jasrpit Bumrah moved the top of the Purple Cap standings with a five-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. With his pinpoint yorkers, deceptive slower balls and his ability to move the ball in the PowerPlay, Bumrah will be key against the long batting lineup of CSK.

Suryakumar Yadav

Mumbai Indians Suryakumar Yadav in action during the IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bengaluru at Wankhede Stadium. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

MI’s early season wobble coincided with Suryakumar Yadav’s injury layoff. India’s own Mr. 360 showed his mettle during the match against RCB, scoring his fastest IPL fifty.

His ability to play the big shots against the pacers will test the CSK bowling attack.

Rachin Ravindra

FILE PHOTO: Chennai Super Kings’ Rachin Ravindra plays a shot during the Indian Premier League cricket match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Chennai Super Kings in Hyderabad | Photo Credit: MAHESH KUMAR A/ AP

Rachin Ravindra has impressed in his debut season in the IPL, acting as the perfect replacement for the injured Devon Conway.

Despite not managing to score big, Rachin has provided quick starts in the PowerPlay and CSK will be hopeful he can do the same against the Mumbai Indians.

Ravindra Jadeja

FILE PHOTO: CSK player Ravindra Jadeja celebrating after taking the wicket of Sunil Narine during the IPL match between CSK vs KKR in Chennai on Monday. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/ The Hindu

Despite his heroics with the bat in last season’s IPL final, Ravindra Jadeja has had a middling season so far with the willow. But he has been excellent in the middle overs with the ball.

CSK will turn to him once more to provide crucial breakthroughs post PowerPlay and will also hope he can do a job with the bat if required.