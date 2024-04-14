Candidates 2024: Gukesh beats Vidit Gujrathi in round eight

India’s D. Gukesh beat compatriot Vidit Gujrathi in the eighth round of the FIDE Candidates 2024 at the Great Hall in Toronto, Canada on Sunday.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND EIGHT

Playing with black pieces, Gukesh was sharp right from the beginning, keeping up with the Italian game opening against Vidit.

Gukesh persisted with his strategy of lining up his rook down his right flank and was duly rewarded when he broke through by move 28.

Vidit soon blundered and handed the initiative completely to Gukesh, who converted it into his third win of the tournament.

D. GUKESH VS VIDIT GUJRATHI CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND EIGHT MATCH