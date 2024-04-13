MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings faces table topper Rajasthan Royals; Streaming details, predicted playing XI

PBKS vs RR Live Score IPL 2024: Get the IPL live score updates between Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals from Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Saturday

Updated : Apr 13, 2024 17:26 IST

Team Sportstar
Catch the live score and updates from Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match.
Catch the live score and updates from Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match. | Photo Credit: Team Sportstar

Welcome to Sportstar’s LIVE coverage of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match being played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium.

  • April 13, 2024 17:22
    IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings

    IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after LSG vs DC: Khaleel Ahmed climbs to fourth spot; Bumrah still on top

    IPL 2024, Purple Cap: Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who picked two wickets against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, climbed to the fourth spot on the list of the tournament’s leading wicket-takers.

  • April 13, 2024 17:20
    IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings

    IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after LSG vs DC: Kohli leads list; Riyan Parag, Gill, Samson in top five

    Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer of IPL 2024 after Match 26 between Lucknow Super Giants and Delhi Capitals on Friday.

  • April 13, 2024 17:08
    IPL 2024 Points Table

    IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs DC: Latest updated standings; Delhi Capitals moves up to ninth, Lucknow drops to fourth

    Delhi Capitals registered its second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season after beating Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.

  • April 13, 2024 16:57
    PBKS vs RR Match Preview

    PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Focus on bowlers for Punjab Kings as it looks to trounce Rajasthan Royals

    The Kings, with the likes Kagiso Rabada, had their best Powerplay of the season in their last match versus Sunrisers and would want to keep it up on Saturday.

  • April 13, 2024 16:51
    SQUADS

    Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.

    Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.

  • April 13, 2024 16:43
    LIVE STREAMING INFO

    Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match on April 13?

    The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.

    How to watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match?

    The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.

Off-side: Hardik Pandya, a victim of misplaced vitriol

Ayon Sengupta
Who’s next: Sunil Chhetri has been the leader of the Indian attack for years. The time has now come to find an able successor. 

Who can succeed Sunil Chhetri as India’s striker — a deep dive into what the numbers say

Neeladri Bhattacharjee
