PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings faces table topper Rajasthan Royals; Streaming details, predicted playing XI

- April 13, 2024 17:22IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings
IPL 2024 Purple Cap standings after LSG vs DC: Khaleel Ahmed climbs to fourth spot; Bumrah still on top
IPL 2024, Purple Cap: Delhi Capitals pacer Khaleel Ahmed, who picked two wickets against Lucknow Super Giants on Friday, climbed to the fourth spot on the list of the tournament’s leading wicket-takers.
- April 13, 2024 17:08IPL 2024 Points Table
IPL 2024 Points Table after LSG vs DC: Latest updated standings; Delhi Capitals moves up to ninth, Lucknow drops to fourth
Delhi Capitals registered its second win of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season after beating Lucknow Super Giants at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium on Friday.
- April 13, 2024 16:51SQUADS
Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajan, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c), Jos Buttler, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Donovan Ferreira, Kunal Rathore, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Sen, Navdeep Saini, Sandeep Sharma, Trent Boult, Yuzvendra Chahal, Avesh Khan, Rovman Powell, Shubham Dubey, Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Abid Mushtaq, Nandre Burger, Tanush Kotian, Keshav Maharaj.
- April 13, 2024 16:43LIVE STREAMING INFO
Which TV channel will broadcast Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match on April 13?
The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be televised on the Star Sports Network in India.
How to watch the live streaming of Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match?
The Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2024 match will be streamed live on the JioCinema app and website.
Latest on Sportstar
- PBKS vs RR IPL 2024, Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals match?
- PBKS vs RR Toss Updates, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings or Rajasthan Royals - who will the coin flip favour?
- PBKS vs RR Live Score, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings faces table topper Rajasthan Royals; Streaming details, predicted playing XI
- PBKS vs RR, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
- PBKS vs RR Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals predicted XI, fantasy team, squads
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE