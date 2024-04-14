MI vs CSK, IPL 2024: Five close finishes in Mumbai Indians vs Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League history

The Indian Premier League’s most iconic rivalry will see its 37th chapter on Sunday when Mumbai Indians hosts Chennai Super Kings in at the Wankhede Stadium.

While MI and CSK are the most successful teams in the history of the tournament with five titles, the former has a slender edge in terms of their head-to-head record.

The two teams have played some of iconic clashes in the IPL. Ahead of their 37th meeting in the IPL, here is a look at the closest and most memorable finishes across the last 16 editions:

MI v CSK - Wankhede Stadium (2012)

Mumbai Indians inserted Chennai Super Kings to bat. MS Dhoni’s side put on 173 for eight on the scoreboard.

Sachin Tendulkar and Rohit Sharma put up a 133-run stand for the second wicket to put the home team in control. However, a dramatic CSK comeback saw MI losing four within 13 balls. Dwayne Bravo picked up two wickets in the penultimate over, leaving MI in the need of 16 runs off the last six balls.

Ben Hilfenhaus was given the ball and he was on the money with the first three deliveries - giving just two singles and getting a wicket. But with Dwayne Smith gaining strike for the last three balls, the MI pulled off a victory. With 14 required from three deliveries, Smith clobbered a six over long on, a four over the bowler’s head and another four through mid wicket to get the job done.

CSK score: 173/8 (20 overs) | MI score: 174/8 (20 overs)

Dwayne Smith celebrates with his teammates after slamming Ben Hilfenhaus for three successive boundaries. | Photo Credit: PTI

MI vs CSK - Wankhede Stadium (2018)

The Yellow Army was welcomed from its two-year suspension by MI at the Wankhede Stadium in the season opener of IPL 2018.

The home side posted 165 for four and bolted through the CSK top order with a flurry of wickets. An injury forced Kedar Jadhav to retire hurt on 14 as CSK tottered to 118 for eight in 16.3 overs. Dwayne Bravo waged a lone counter-attacking battle to stretch the game deep. However, Bravo’s stay ended on 68 in the 19th over with Jasprit Bumrah claiming the wicket, CSK’s ninth.

Jadhav trudged back with his team needing seven off the final over. While MI seamer Mustafizur bowled three successive dot balls, Jadhav, with his injured hamstring, shuffled across the stumps and ramped him for six over fine leg to level the scores. Jadhav creamed the next ball through the covers for four, handing a one-wicket win for CSK.

MI score: 165/4 (20 overs) | CSK score: 169/9 (19.5 overs)

Battling a hamstring injury, Kedar Jadhav slammed a crucial six in the last over before CSK’s sensational win in its comeback game in 2018. | Photo Credit: VIVEK BENDRE/The Hindu

MI v CSK - Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (2019)

The 2019 IPL final was the third occasion where the arch-rivals locked horns for the title.

CSK had the edge when MI’s decision to bat first ended with a tepid 149 for eight. Kieron Pollard’s unbeaten 25-ball 41 helped MI salvage some ground to try and defend.

A spirited fight back from MI bowlers rattled the CSK top order. Shane Watson, however, kept CSK in the hunt, raising his fifty in 44 balls.

MI had only eight runs to defend in the final over and deny CSK its second-straight title. MI skipper Rohit Sharma turned to his trusted bowler Lasith Malinga. Watson was run out on 81 in the deciding over thanks to a rocket-throw from Krunal Pandya. New batter Shardul Thakur reeled in two runs off his first ball and CSK needed two from the last ball. However, Malinga had reserved his best for the last as he trapped Thakur leg-before with a deceiving slower ball.

MI Score: 149/8 (20 overs) | CSK Score: 148/7 (20 overs)

Lasith Malinga trapped Shardul Thakur lbw with the last ball of the IPL 2019 final. | Photo Credit: DEEPAK KR/The Hindu

MI v CSK - Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi (2021)

Ambati Rayudu’s unbeaten 72 off 27 balls led CSK to a commanding 218/4 in 20 overs. Faf du Plessis (50) and Moeen Ali (58) also played their roles to perfection.

The MI top order laid the platform but things seemed to be getting out of hand when Quinton de Kock’s wicket left MI at 81 for three after 10 overs. Kieron Pollard then decided to take matters into his hands. The West Indian batter reached his half-century in 17 balls - 48 of which came in boundaries. But MI still required 16 off the final over with Pollard on strike. CSK seamer Lungi Ngidi started with a dot ball, but Pollard struck boundaries on the second and third deliveries to narrow down the deficit to eight runs. A dot followed and the pressure was once again on Pollard.

Ngidi’s gifted a full toss which sailed for a six over deep square-leg before Pollard (87* off 34) and Dhawal Kulkarni completed a record-breaking heist by completing two runs off the last delivery.

CSK score: 218/4 (20 overs) | MI score: 219/6 (20 overs)

Kieron Pollard’s 87* will be regarded as one of the greatest IPL knocks in a run-chase. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS

CSK v MI - DY Patil Stadium (2022)

Tilak Varma’s rearguard 51* helped Mumbai finish at 155 for seven after Mukesh Chaudhary’s opening burst proved too good for Mumbai’s top order.

It never looked like a safe target until Daniel Sams’ four-wicket haul (4/30) derailed the CSK chase.

MS Dhoni belted Unadkat for a cracking six down the ground in the final over. | Photo Credit: SPORTZPICS for IPL

Dhoni and CSK had to get 17 runs from the final over against left-armer Jaydev Unadkat. Unadkat removed Dwaine Pretorius with his first ball and new man Dwayne Bravo managed a single, handing Dhoni the strike.

He started the final onslaught by clobbering a delivery in the slot past the bowler for a massive six. A short ball followed and Dhoni swatted it over short fine-leg for four before getting two runs off the fifth ball. With four needed off the last ball, Unadkat attempted a low full toss. Dhoni shuffled across and whipped it past the short fine-leg fielder for a boundary.

MI score: 155/7 (20 overs) | CSK score: 156/7 (20 overs)