CSK vs KKR head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, runs, wickets

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to bounce back from consecutive losses when it takes on high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.
Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:
CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL
CSK vs KKR IPL Head-to-Head Record in Chennai
CSK IPL record in Chennai
MOST RUNS IN CSK vs KKR IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|Suresh Raina (CSK)
|19
|610
|35.88
|133.77
|78*
|MS Dhoni (CSK)
|23
|496
|45.09
|134.78
|66*
|Faf Du Plessis (CSK)
|12
|423
|47.00
|134.28
|95*
MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs KKR IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Innings
|Wickets
|Economy Rate
|Average
|BBI
|Sunil Narine (KKR)
|19
|22
|6.38
|21.27
|3/41
|Ravindra Jadeja (CSK)
|19
|17
|7.54
|27.52
|4/12
|R. Ashwin (CSK)
|12
|16
|6.00
|16.37
|3/16
