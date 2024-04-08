MagazineBuy Print

CSK vs KKR head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, runs, wickets

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders match on Monday.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 07:14 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Uppal) Stadium, Hyderabad.
CSK's Ravindra Jadeja in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Uppal) Stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

CSK’s Ravindra Jadeja in action during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Uppal) Stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to bounce back from consecutive losses when it takes on high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL
Matches Played: 28
Chennai Super Kings wins: 18
Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 10
Last Result: KKR won by 6 wickets (2023)
CSK vs KKR IPL Head-to-Head Record in Chennai
Matches Played: 10
CSK Wins: 7
KKR wins: 3
Last Result: KKR won by 6 wickets (2023)
CSK IPL record in Chennai
Matches Played: 66
Won: 47
Lost: 18
Tied: 1
Highest Score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (2010)
Lowest Score: 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS
Suresh Raina (CSK) 19 610 35.88 133.77 78*
MS Dhoni (CSK) 23 496 45.09 134.78 66*
Faf Du Plessis (CSK) 12 423 47.00 134.28 95*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Bowler Innings Wickets Economy Rate Average BBI
Sunil Narine (KKR) 19 22 6.38 21.27 3/41
Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) 19 17 7.54 27.52 4/12
R. Ashwin (CSK) 12 16 6.00 16.37 3/16

