CSK vs KKR head-to-head record, IPL 2024: Chennai Super Kings vs Kolkata Knight Riders stats, runs, wickets

Chennai Super Kings will be looking to bounce back from consecutive losses when it takes on high-flying Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Here are the complete stats and head-to-head numbers you need to know before the teams face off:

CSK vs KKR Head-to-Head Record in IPL Matches Played: 28 Chennai Super Kings wins: 18 Kolkata Knight Riders wins: 10 Last Result: KKR won by 6 wickets (2023)

CSK vs KKR IPL Head-to-Head Record in Chennai Matches Played: 10 CSK Wins: 7 KKR wins: 3 Last Result: KKR won by 6 wickets (2023)

CSK IPL record in Chennai Matches Played: 66 Won: 47 Lost: 18 Tied: 1 Highest Score: 246/5 (20) vs Rajasthan Royals (2010) Lowest Score: 109 (17.4) vs Mumbai Indians (2019)

MOST RUNS IN CSK vs KKR IPL MATCHES

Batter Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS Suresh Raina (CSK) 19 610 35.88 133.77 78* MS Dhoni (CSK) 23 496 45.09 134.78 66* Faf Du Plessis (CSK) 12 423 47.00 134.28 95*

MOST WICKETS IN CSK vs KKR IPL MATCHES