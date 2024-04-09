MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter

Punjab Kings takes on the Sunrisers Hyderabad. Here are the live-streaming details. 

Published : Apr 09, 2024 07:20 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Pat Cummins celebrates after claiming a wicket.
Pat Cummins celebrates after claiming a wicket. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pat Cummins celebrates after claiming a wicket. | Photo Credit: AP

Punjab Kings takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Live Streaming Info

Where and when will the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, IPL 2024 match be played?

The Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match will be played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

When will the toss between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 happen?

The PBKS vs SRH match toss will happen at 7:00 PM.

What time will the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match start?

The PBKS vs SRH match will start at 7:30 pm.

How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad on TV?

The IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad will be telecasted live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where can I watch the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match online?

Jio Cinema will be live streaming the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match.

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

Punjab Kings /

Sunrisers Hyderabad /

IPL

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Indians in action in Round 5 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs KKR Highlights IPL 2024: Gaikwad’s unbeaten 67 and Jadeja 3-fer takes CSK to seven wicket win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter
    Team Sportstar
  4. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Jadeja, Deshpande shine as Chennai beats Kolkata by seven wickets
    S. Dipak Ragav
  5. IPL 2024 Points Table after CSK vs KKR: Chennai Super Kings stays fourth despite win; Mumbai jumps to eighth after first win this season
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Candidates 2024: Indians in action in Round 5 - Schedule, pairing, colour
    Team Sportstar
  2. PBKS vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings v Sunrisers Hyderabad predicted playing XI, fantasy team, squads
    Team Sportstar
  3. PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers
    Team Sportstar
  4. PBKS vs SRH IPL 2024 Live Streaming Info: When and where to watch Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad encounter
    Team Sportstar
  5. CSK vs KKR Highlights IPL 2024: Gaikwad’s unbeaten 67 and Jadeja 3-fer takes CSK to seven wicket win
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment