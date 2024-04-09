MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad match in Mullanpur on Tuesday.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 07:21 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
SRH’s Jaydev Udadkat celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings.
SRH's Jaydev Udadkat celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

SRH’s Jaydev Udadkat celebrates with teammates after taking a wicket during the IPL match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Punjab Kings takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:

PBKS vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
Matches played: 21
Punjab Kings: 7
Sunrisers Hyderabad: 14
Last result: SRH won by 8 wickets (2023)

MOST RUNS IN PBKS vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Batter Inns. Runs Avg. Strike Rate HS
David Warner (SRH) 14 700 58.33 140.28 81
Shikhar Dhawan (SRH, PBKS) 14 405 33.75 126.16 99*
KL Rahul (SRH, PBKS) 10 307 38.37 116.73 79

MOST WICKETS IN PBKS vs SRH IPL MATCHES

Bowler Inns. Wkts. Econ. Avg. BBI
Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH) 16 24 7.25 18.33 5/19
Rashid Khan (SRH) 10 18 5.82 5.82 3/12
Sandeep Sharma (PBKS, SRH) 14 18 7.62 23.72 3/21

Complete Squads:

Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw. 

Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.

