PBKS vs SRH, IPL 2024: Punjab Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record; overall stats, highest run-getters, wicket-takers

Punjab Kings takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Here are all the head-to-head numbers and stats you need to know ahead of the match:
PBKS vs SRH HEAD-TO-HEAD IN IPL
MOST RUNS IN PBKS vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Batter
|Inns.
|Runs
|Avg.
|Strike Rate
|HS
|David Warner (SRH)
|14
|700
|58.33
|140.28
|81
|Shikhar Dhawan (SRH, PBKS)
|14
|405
|33.75
|126.16
|99*
|KL Rahul (SRH, PBKS)
|10
|307
|38.37
|116.73
|79
MOST WICKETS IN PBKS vs SRH IPL MATCHES
|Bowler
|Inns.
|Wkts.
|Econ.
|Avg.
|BBI
|Bhuvneshwar Kumar (SRH)
|16
|24
|7.25
|18.33
|5/19
|Rashid Khan (SRH)
|10
|18
|5.82
|5.82
|3/12
|Sandeep Sharma (PBKS, SRH)
|14
|18
|7.62
|23.72
|3/21
Complete Squads:
Punjab Kings Squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Matthew Short, Prabhsimran Singh, Jitesh Sharma, Sikandar Raza, Rishi Dhawan, Liam Livingstone, Atharva Taide, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Sam Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Harpreet Bhatia, Vidwath Kaverappa, Shivam Singh, Harshal Patel, Chris Woakes, Ashutosh Sharma, Vishwanath Pratap Singh, Shashank Singh, Tanay Thyagarajann, Prince Choudhary, Rilee Rossouw.
Sunrisers Hyderabad Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Abdul Samad, Abhishek Sharma, Aiden Markram, Marco Jansen, Rahul Tripathi, Washington Sundar, Glenn Phillips, Sanvir Singh, Heinrich Klaasen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Agarwal, T. Natarajan, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Markande, Upendra Singh Yadav, Umran Malik, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Shahbaz Ahmed , Travis Head, Wanindu Hasaranga, Jaydev Unadkat, Akash Singh, Jhathavedh Subramanyan.
