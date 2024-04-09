IPL 2024: Wanindu Hasaranga ruled out with injury, SRH names Vijayakanth Viyaskanth as replacement

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Tuesday confirmed spinner Wanindu Hasaranga was ruled out of IPL 2024 due to an injury, and named fellow Sri Lanka bowler Vijkayakanth Viyaskanth as his replacement.

The leg-break bowler has played 33 T20s and picked 42 wickets. The 22-year-old has also played one T20I where he recorded figures of one for 28.

Multiple media reports last week said that Sri Lanka Cricket had informed the BCCI of Hasaranga’s unavailabilty for IPL 2024 due to a foot injury. Hasaranga was signed by SRH for Rs 1.5 crore during the mini auction in December.

Viyaskanth plays for the MI Emirates in the International League T20 and the Chattogram Challengers in the Bangladesh Premier League apart from Jaffna Kings in Lanka Premier League.

After four games, SRH sits fifth in the points table with two wins and two losses.