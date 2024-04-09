MagazineBuy Print

RR vs GT, IPL 2024: We are positive that Jaiswal is going to come back stronger, says Rajasthan Royals assistant coach

While Rajasthan Royals has won all four games it has played so far, opener Yashasi Jaiswal has tallied just 39 runs.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 18:25 IST , JAIPUR - 2 MINS READ

Shayan Acharya
FILE PHOTO: Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu
FILE PHOTO: Rajasthan Royals batter Yashasvi Jaiswal. | Photo Credit: SHIV KUMAR PUSHPAKAR / The Hindu

As Rajasthan Royals aims to keep its winning run going in the ongoing Indian Premier League, Yashasvi Jaiswal’s form remains a concern. The young opening batter, who has had a terrific outing with the Indian team lately, has so far tallied just 39 runs in four outings.

However, on the eve of its league fixture against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Rajasthan Royals’ assistant coach Trevor Penney backed Jaiswal. “It’s more of a worry for the other team that he is going to fire soon,” Penney said with a smile.

“It’s good that we have won but he hasn’t got the runs that he normally gets. There’s absolutely nothing wrong. He (Jaiswal) is playing well, he is practising hard. It happens in T20 cricket sometimes. He is trying the same thing, trying to be positive, it’s just that it hasn’t worked for him. But we are positive that he is going to come back stronger…”

READ | The sun looks to rise for Hyderabad with ‘fearless approach’ under captain Cummins

So far in the tournament, Rajasthan Royals has played and won all four games, including three at home, and sits comfortably atop the points table. “Winning all four is amazing. Our preparation ahead of the tournament was really good. Everything has gone well. Winning four is just the result of that,” Penney said.

Royals had long camps in Nagpur and Jaipur leading up to the season, and that, Penny believes, has helped the side. “Our preparation, how we want to play the Rajasthan way and playing here at home has helped a lot. We prepared here, we wanted to play better here this year than last year where we lost quite a few games. We have fixed that until now and hope it continues tomorrow. The crowd helps us as well,” Penney said.

“Regards to weather and opposition, we are just concentrating on what we are doing. At the moment it’s working for us…”

