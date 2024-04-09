MagazineBuy Print

PBKS vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will the coin toss today - Punjab Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad?

PBKS vs SRH: Check the toss result from the IPL 2024 match between Punjab Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Updated : Apr 09, 2024 17:15 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
SRH’s Captain Pat Cummins practicing before starts the IPL matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Uppal) Stadium, Hyderabad.
SRH’s Captain Pat Cummins practicing before starts the IPL matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Uppal) Stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu
infoIcon

SRH’s Captain Pat Cummins practicing before starts the IPL matches between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket (Uppal) Stadium, Hyderabad. | Photo Credit: JOTHI RAMALINGAM B/ The Hindu

Punjab Kings takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.

Shikhar Dhawan: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Two won in four games

Pat Cummins: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Three in four games

PBKS - Last five toss and match results

Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3

Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4

SRH - Last five Toss and Match results

Results after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4

Results after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3

Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium - Last 10 T20 matches

Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 5

Team batting first: Wins: 7; Losses: 3

