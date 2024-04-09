PBKS vs SRH Live Toss Update, IPL 2024: Who will the coin toss today - Punjab Kings or Sunrisers Hyderabad?

Punjab Kings takes on Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Tuesday.
Shikhar Dhawan: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Two won in four games
Pat Cummins: Tosses won in IPL 2024: Three in four games
PBKS - Last five toss and match results
Result after winning toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3
Result after losing toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4
SRH - Last five Toss and Match results
Results after winning toss: Wins - 1; Losses: 4
Results after losing toss: Wins - 2; Losses: 3
Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium - Last 10 T20 matches
Team winning the toss: Wins: 5; Losses: 5
Team batting first: Wins: 7; Losses: 3
