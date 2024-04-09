MagazineBuy Print

Olympic rings to be displayed on Eiffel Tower for Paris Games 2024

Work to set the rings on the tower would begin at the end of the month after the Olympic torch has left ancient Olympia in Greece. The rings will be on the Seine side of the tower.

Published : Apr 09, 2024 15:33 IST , PARIS - 1 MIN READ

Reuters
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings on the Trocadero Esplanade near the Eiffel Tower in Paris.
FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings on the Trocadero Esplanade near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. | Photo Credit: AFP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: The Olympic rings on the Trocadero Esplanade near the Eiffel Tower in Paris. | Photo Credit: AFP

The Olympic rings for the Paris Games will be displayed on the Eiffel Tower, the president of the monument’s operating company (SETE) said.

Jean-Francois Martins said work to set the rings on the tower would begin at the end of the month after the Olympic torch has left ancient Olympia in Greece. The rings will be on the Seine side of the tower.

The Eiffel Tower will be a central part of the Paris Olympics, marking the 38km point of the marathon while the beach volleyball event will be held at its base.

The Olympic flame will be positioned at the Jardin des Tuileries, near the Louvre.

The Games run from July 26 to August 11. 

