CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Super Kings look to return to winning ways, host in-form Kolkata Knight Riders

CSK is coming into the match after consecutive losses to Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad while the KKR is yet to lose a game, with 200-plus totals in two of its three matches.

Published : Apr 07, 2024 21:20 IST , Chennai - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
KKR, under Shreyas Iyer is brimming with confidence following three good wins while CSK has struggled for form after two wins early on in the season.
KKR, under Shreyas Iyer is brimming with confidence following three good wins while CSK has struggled for form after two wins early on in the season. | Photo Credit: Ragu R, Raghunathan SR / The Hindu
infoIcon

KKR, under Shreyas Iyer is brimming with confidence following three good wins while CSK has struggled for form after two wins early on in the season. | Photo Credit: Ragu R, Raghunathan SR / The Hindu

It is not often Chennai Super Kings go into a home game as an underdog, but after two successive defeats on the road, the defending champion faces an uphill task against the unbeaten Kolkata Knight Riders when the two sides meet at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium here on Monday.

The Super Kings have quite a few headaches, and it starts from the top of the order. Skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad has been slow to get off, and Rachin Ravindra, who had an excellent first two games, has been tied down by bowlers moving the ball away from him.

Similarly, in the middle-order, Daryl Mitchell has not set the stage on fire yet, while Ajinkya Rahane has blown hot and cold.

On the bowling front, CSK will need more wickets from Deepak Chahar in the PowerPlay. It got a boost on Sunday evening as left-arm pacer Mustafizur Rahman was set to join the squad after completing his U.S. visa formalities in Dhaka.

In contrast, KKR is brimming with confidence following three good wins. The two-time champion has one of the most destructive batting lineups, scoring more than 200 in two of its three games.

KKR has managed to get the best out of Sunil Narine, the batter, as an opener, while Andre Russell has been at his marauding best as a finisher.

On the bowling front, spinners Varun Chakravarthy and Narine have been impressive, and if the surface aids the tweakers, the duo can be a handful. Having good depth in its squad, the visiting side holds an edge even as CSK banks on home comfort to resurrect its campaign.

