MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Pathirana likely to boost Chennai pace attack against Kolkata

Mustafizur, who had to miss the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) due to visa process for the upcoming T20 World Cup, is reportedly returning to Chennai ahead of Monday’s game. 

Published : Apr 07, 2024 20:20 IST , CHENNAI - 3 MINS READ

Nigamanth P
FILE PHOTO: Mustafizur Rahman of CSK in action during the match against Gujarat Titans in Chennai at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday.
FILE PHOTO: Mustafizur Rahman of CSK in action during the match against Gujarat Titans in Chennai at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Raghunathan SR / The Hindu
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Mustafizur Rahman of CSK in action during the match against Gujarat Titans in Chennai at MA Chidambaram Stadium on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: Raghunathan SR / The Hindu

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) pacer Mustafizur Rahman is likely to be available for the Indian Premier League clash against Kolkata Knight Riders at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium.

Mustafizur missed the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) as he had travelled to Bangladesh for a visa process, but is reportedly returning to Chennai ahead of Monday’s game. “Regarding Fizz (Mustafizur), we’re still not sure yet. His getting back here is not really in our hands as he’s flown back to Bangladesh for his passport. So, let’s see what happens. But as a team, we have to prepare for these eventualities,” CSK bowling consultant Eric Simons said during the pre-match press conference. 

A bowling pattern has emerged in the ongoing IPL with bowlers taking the pace off the ball while using short balls to make it harder for the batters to get the timing right. 

Case in point: the 13th over in the game against SRH, where Jaydev Unadkat bowled a slower bouncer to Shivam Dube, who had to wait for a solid second or two to hit it towards long off. 

ALSO READ | “Fans shouldn’t boo Hardik Pandya, not his fault if named Mumbai Indians captain,” says DC’s Ganguly

CSK solely missed the services of Mustafizur, who’s known for his cutters and slower ones.  “It’s about seeing the conditions and understanding what the opposition intends on doing. What I’ve certainly been watching about batsmen is how much longer they have been waiting. Jos Buttler last night (against RCB) was waiting on the ball and hitting it,” Simons opined.  “A lot of the guys have obviously worked on how to hit the slower balls and not just commit early. And that is key, whatever the length is.”

Despite both the games in Chennai being fairly high-scoring affairs, the pitch at the Chepauk tends to be on the slower side. That, coupled with the fact that Mukesh Choudhary is still finding his feet after returning from a long injury layoff, could make Chennai’s bowling attack a little fragile against KKR. 

Meanwhile, Matheesha Pathirana’s availability is still under a cloud of uncertainty. The Sri Lankan speedster missed the game against SRH because of a niggle. Simons, though, was quick to clarify that the bench the pacer was precautionary and said that his availability is up to the physio’s discretion. 

ALSO READ | RCB coach Andy Flower lauds Mayank Yadav

Chennai Super Kings Player Matheesha Pathirana during the practice session ahead match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday.
Chennai Super Kings Player Matheesha Pathirana during the practice session ahead match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu
lightbox-info

Chennai Super Kings Player Matheesha Pathirana during the practice session ahead match against Kolkata Knight Riders at Chepauk Stadium in Chennai on Sunday. | Photo Credit: Ragu R / The Hindu

“Regarding Pathirana, yes, it’s a long tournament. We wanted to be conservative with the decision surrounding him. So, whether he’ll play in the next match is up to the physios to decide.

“Our only concern is that it’s a long tournament. We just want to make sure that we don’t risk four games to make sure he plays one. So our decisions are based on that. But he’s coming along very nicely.” Simons said. 

Pathirana, who has a similar slinging action to that of Sri Lankan legend Lasith Malinga, is under a constant threat of injury because of his lower angle of release, which puts extra pressure on his lower back. 

However, Pathirana’s return to the playing 11 might be closer than expected, as he was seen practicing at the nets on Sunday. 

CSK, which has had an inconsistent start to the season, would like both of its frontline pacers back into the mix as soon as possible.

Related stories

Related Topics

IPL /

IPL 2024 /

Chennai Super Kings /

Kolkata Knight Riders /

Mustafizur Rahman /

Matheesha Pathirana /

Indian Premier League

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 155/5 (19); Rashid Khan removes Badoni
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MUN 0-1 LIV; Second half begins; Diaz puts Liverpool ahead
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Pathirana likely to boost Chennai pace attack against Kolkata
    Nigamanth P
  4. East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, EBFC 2-1 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton, Saul goals keep Red and Gold ahead
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians finally rules the roost, beats Delhi Capitals by 29 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians finally rules the roost, beats Delhi Capitals by 29 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Pathirana likely to boost Chennai pace attack against Kolkata
    Nigamanth P
  3. IPL 2024: Who is BR Sharath, the Gujarat Titans wicketkeeper making his debut today against Lucknow Super Giants?
    Team Sportstar
  4. Most runs in one over in IPL: Mumbai Indians’ Romario Shepherd smashes 32 against Delhi Capitals
    Team Sportstar
  5. LSG vs GT Toss Result, IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants wins toss, KL Rahul opts to bat first
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. LSG vs GT Live Score IPL 2024: Lucknow Super Giants 155/5 (19); Rashid Khan removes Badoni
    Team Sportstar
  2. Manchester United vs Liverpool LIVE score, Premier League 2023-24: MUN 0-1 LIV; Second half begins; Diaz puts Liverpool ahead
    Team Sportstar
  3. CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024: Mustafizur, Pathirana likely to boost Chennai pace attack against Kolkata
    Nigamanth P
  4. East Bengal vs Bengaluru FC LIVE score, EBFC 2-1 BFC, ISL 2023-24: Cleiton, Saul goals keep Red and Gold ahead
    Team Sportstar
  5. MI vs DC, IPL 2024: Mumbai Indians finally rules the roost, beats Delhi Capitals by 29 runs
    Amol Karhadkar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment