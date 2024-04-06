IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals storms to top with thumping win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Rajasthan Royals (RR) maintained its perfect record in IPL 2024 as it picked a up a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur on Saturday.

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 113 runs, taking his side to 183 for three in 20 overs, but it went in vain as a hundred from Jos Buttler and a fifty from Sanju Samson powered RR to its fourth straight win.

Here is the updated points table after the RR vs RCB match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR 1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 8 +1.120 2 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 3 0 6 +2.518 3 Chennai Super Kings 4 2 1 4 +0.517 4 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 4 +0.483 5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 4 +0.409 6 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 4 -0.220 7 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 4 -0.580 8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 2 -0.843 9 Delhi Capitals 4 1 3 2 -1.347 10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

*Updated after RR vs RCB match on April 6