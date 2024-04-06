MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals storms to top with thumping win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru

IPL Points Table: Here is the full list of team rankings and standings in IPL 2024 after the RR vs RCB match. 

Published : Apr 06, 2024 23:10 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler bump fists during RR vs RCB match
Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler bump fists during RR vs RCB match | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Rajasthan Royals’ captain Sanju Samson and Jos Buttler bump fists during RR vs RCB match | Photo Credit: AP

Rajasthan Royals (RR) maintained its perfect record in IPL 2024 as it picked a up a six-wicket victory over Royal Challengers Bengaluru in Jaipur on Saturday.

Virat Kohli scored an unbeaten 113 runs, taking his side to 183 for three in 20 overs, but it went in vain as a hundred from Jos Buttler and a fifty from Sanju Samson powered RR to its fourth straight win.

Here is the updated points table after the RR vs RCB match:

Pos Team Mat Won Lost Points NRR
1 Rajasthan Royals 4 4 0 8 +1.120
2 Kolkata Knight Riders 3 3 0 6 +2.518
3 Chennai Super Kings 4 2 1 4 +0.517
4 Lucknow Super Giants 3 2 1 4 +0.483
5 Sunrisers Hyderabad 4 2 2 4 +0.409
6 Punjab Kings 4 2 2 4 -0.220
7 Gujarat Titans 4 2 2 4 -0.580
8 Royal Challengers Bengaluru 5 1 4 2 -0.843
9 Delhi Capitals 4 1 3 2 -1.347
10 Mumbai Indians 3 0 3 0 -1.423

*Updated after RR vs RCB match on April 6

Related Topics

IPL 2024 /

IPL /

Royal Challengers Bengaluru /

Rajasthan Royals

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Buttler hits hundred as Rajasthan Royals beats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: RR vs RCB game records fifth instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals storms to top with thumping win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brighton vs Arsenal, LIVE Score, BHA 0-1 ARS, Premier League 2023-24: Saka goal puts Gunners ahead at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs RCB: Kohli extends lead with century against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

In India, IPL reigns supreme

Ayon Sengupta
Gujarat Titans’ Umesh Yadav celebrates his team’s win against Mumbai Indians’ in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 T20 cricket match at Narendra Modi Stadium, in Ahmedabad.

Sunil Gavaskar: Two-bouncer rule in IPL has tilted scales a little bit in favour of bowlers

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on IPL News

  1. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals storms to top with thumping win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: RR vs RCB game records fifth instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match
    Team Sportstar
  3. RR vs RCB, IPL 2024: Virat Kohli scores joint-slowest century in Indian Premier League history
    Team Sportstar
  4. RR vs RCB: Virat Kohli scores first century of IPL 2024 season
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024: LSG’s Morkel cautious of blooding Mayank Yadav in T20 cricket
    M. R. Praveen Chandran
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. RR vs RCB Live Score, IPL 2024: Buttler hits hundred as Rajasthan Royals beats Royal Challengers Bengaluru by six wickets
    Team Sportstar
  2. IPL 2024: RR vs RCB game records fifth instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match
    Team Sportstar
  3. IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs RCB: Rajasthan Royals storms to top with thumping win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru
    Team Sportstar
  4. Brighton vs Arsenal, LIVE Score, BHA 0-1 ARS, Premier League 2023-24: Saka goal puts Gunners ahead at halftime
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2024 Orange Cap standings after RR vs RCB: Kohli extends lead with century against Rajasthan Royals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment