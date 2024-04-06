MagazineBuy Print

IPL 2024: RR vs RCB game records fifth instance of multiple centurions in one IPL match

RCB’s Virat Kohli and RR’s Jos Buttler scored centuries which also records only the third time players from both teams have scored centuries in an IPL match.

Published : Apr 06, 2024 23:08 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler plays a shot.
Rajasthan Royals' Jos Buttler plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI
Rajasthan Royals’ Jos Buttler plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI

Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2024 match on Saturday registered only the fifth instance of multiple centurions in an Indian Premier League game.

In Jaipur, RCB’s Virat Kohli and RR’s Jos Buttler scored centuries which also records only the third time players from both teams have scored centuries in an IPL match after Kohli (RCB) and Heinrich Klaasen (SRH), and Kohli (RCB) and Shubman Gill (GT) - both in IPL 2023.

On Friday, Kohli scored 113 not out in 71 balls in the first innings before Buttler hit an unbeaten 100 off 58 balls in the second innings to win the match for his team.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru's Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI
Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s Virat Kohli plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI

Multiple centuries in one IPL match:

1) Virat Kohli (109) and AB de Villiers (129) for RCB vs Gujarat Lions in 2016

2) David Warner (100) and Jonny Bairstow (114) for SRH vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2019

3) Heinrich Klaasen (104) for SRH and Virat Kohli (100) for RCB in 2023

4) Virat Kohli (101) for RCB and Shubman Gill (104) for GT in 2023

5) Virat Kohli (113) for RCB and Jos Buttler (100) for RR in 2024

Jos Buttler

Virat Kohli

IPL 2024

