CSK vs KKR IPL 2024: Live streaming info, telecast details and squads as Chennai Super Kings hosts Kolkata Knight Riders

The good news for the yellow outfit is that Mustafizur Rahman is set to join the squad after the pacer secured his U.S. visa formalities in Dhaka for the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Published : Apr 08, 2024 07:13 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni during a training session.
Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni during a training session. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu
Ruturaj Gaikwad and MS Dhoni during a training session. | Photo Credit: B. Jothi Ramalingam / The Hindu

The Chennai Super Kings will be hosting the Kolkata Knight Riders at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Monday.

Live Streaming Info

Where and when will the CSK vs KKR, IPL 2024 match be played?

The CSK vs KKR match will be played at the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on April 8, 2024, Monday

When will the toss between CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 happen?

The CSK vs KKR match toss will happen at 7:00 PM.

What time will the CSK vs KKR match start?

The CSK vs KKR match will start at 7:30 pm.

How can I watch the IPL 2024 match between CSK Vs KKR on TV?

The IPL 2024 match between CSK vs KKR will be telecasted live on Star Sports TV channels.

Where can I watch the CSK vs KKR match online?

Jio Cinema will be live streaming the CSK vs KKR IPL 2024 match.

Squads
Chennai Super Kings: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, Daryl Mitchell, MS Dhoni (wk), Moeen Ali, Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Maheesh Theekshana, Mukesh Choudhary, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Mitchell Santner, Sameer Rizvi, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Matheesha Pathirana, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Kolkata Knight Riders: Philip Salt (wk ), Sunil Narine, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Andre Russell, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rinku Singh, Venkatesh Iyer, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakaravarthy, Vaibhav Arora, Anukul Roy, Suyash Sharma, Manish Pandey, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Dushmantha Chameera, Srikar Bharat, Nitish Rana, Chetan Sakariya, Sherfane Rutherford, Sakib Hussain, Allah Ghazanfar

