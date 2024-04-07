India’s D Gukesh continued to hold a joint lead at the FIDE Candidates 2024 in Toronto, Canada after holding Ian Nepomniachtchi to a draw on Sunday.
Gukesh shares the top spot in the open category with Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana, with all three having two points each after three rounds.
HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 3
In the Women’s Candidates, former world champion Tan Zhongyi continues to hold the sole lead.
Open Category
Women’s Category
Latest on Sportstar
- Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint lead after round three
- Inter Miami vs Colorado Live Score; MLS 2024: Messi named on bench after injury return; Lineups out, streaming info
- Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 3: Pragg beats Vidit; Gukesh gains a draw; Humpy draws vs Zhongyi; Vaishali wins
- Candidates 2024: Praggnanandhaa betters Vidit in round three for first win of tournament
- Brighton vs Arsenal, highlights, BHA 0-3 ARS, Premier League 2023-24: Saka, Havertz, Trossard goals guide Gunners to easy win
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE