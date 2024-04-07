Candidates 2024 Points Table: Gukesh in joint lead after round three

India’s D Gukesh continued to hold a joint lead at the FIDE Candidates 2024 in Toronto, Canada after holding Ian Nepomniachtchi to a draw on Sunday.

Gukesh shares the top spot in the open category with Nepomniachtchi and Fabiano Caruana, with all three having two points each after three rounds.

HIGHLIGHTS | FIDE CANDIDATES 2024 ROUND 3

In the Women’s Candidates, former world champion Tan Zhongyi continues to hold the sole lead.

Open Category 1. D Gukesh (IND) - 2.0 2. Fabiano Caruana (USA) - 2.0 3. Ian Nepomniachtchi (RUS) - 2.0 4. Vidit Gujrathi (IND) - 1.5 5. R Praggnanandhaa (IND) - 1.5 6. Alireza Firouzja (FRA) - 1.0 7. Hikaru Nakamura (USA) - 1.0 8. Nijat Abasov (AZE) - 1.0