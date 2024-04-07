D Gukesh vs Ian Nepomniachtchi Live, FIDE Chess Candidates 2024: Round 3 match updates

India’s D Gukesh takes on Ian Nepomniachtchi in a round three match of the FIDE Candidates tournament in Toronto on Sunday.
Check out the board below to follow all moves from the match ↓
ROUND 3 PAIRINGS
Open
Nijat Abasov - Hikaru Nakamura
Alireza Firouzja - Fabiano Caruana
Gukesh D - Ian Nepomniachtchi
Vidit Santosh Gujrathi - Praggnanandhaa R
Women’s
Anna Muzychuk - Kateryna Lagno
Lei Tingjie - Aleksandra Goryachkina
Vaishali Rameshbabu - Nurgyul Salimova
Humpy Koneru - Tan Zhongyi
TOURNAMENT FORMAT
Both the Candidates and the Women’s Candidates are a double round-robin tournament with each player playing the rest of the field twice in a total of 14 rounds.
Players get 1 point for a win, ½ point for a draw and 0 points for a loss.
TIME CONTROL
The time control for the open category is 120 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move 41.
For the women’s category, it is 90 minutes for the first 40 moves, then 30 minutes for the rest of the game, plus a 30-second increment per move starting from move one.
PRIZE MONEY
The prize money for the open category is €48,000 (INR 43.48 Lakh) for first place, €36,000 for second place, and €24,000 for third place (with players on the same number of points sharing prize money, irrespective of tie-breaks), plus €3,500 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €500,000.
In the women’s candidates, the prize money is half that of the open category, with the winner getting €24,000, €18,000 for second place, and €12,000 for third place.
In addition, €1,750 per half-point for every player, for a total prize pool of €250,000.
