Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 2: Five Indians in action as Praggnanandhaa takes on Gukesh; Vidit faces Hikaru; When, where to watch?

Key Updates
- April 05, 2024 23:23Round 1 scores
Open
D. Gukesh 0.5-0.5 Vidit Gujrathi
Ian Nepomniachtchi 0.5-0.5 Nijat Abasov
R. Praggnanandhaa 0.5-0.5 Alireza Firouzja
Hikaru Nakamura 0.5-0.5 Fabiano Caruana
Women’s
Tan Zhongyi 1-0 Li Tingjie
Vaishali Rameshbabu 0.5-0-5 Koneru Humpy
Anna Muzychuk 0.5-Nurgyul Salimova
Aleksandra Goryachkina 0.5-0.5 Kateryna Lagno
- April 05, 2024 23:20Round 1 Highlights
Want to catch up on what happened in the first round? We got you!
- April 05, 2024 23:11Round 2 pairings
Open
Hikaru Nakamura - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi
Praggnanandhaa R - Gukesh D
Ian Nepomniachtchi - Alireza Firouzja
Fabiano Caruana - Nijat Abasov
Women’s
Kateryna Lagno - Humpy Koneru
Tan Zhongyi - Vaishali Rameshbabu
Nurgyul Salimova - Lei Tingjie
Aleksandra Goryachkina - Anna Muzychuk
- April 05, 2024 22:54Candidates 2024 Players in action
Open Category: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja, Hikaru Nakamura, Nijat Abasov, Vidit Gujrathi, R. Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh
Women’s Category: Lei Tingjie, Kateryna Lagno, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Anna Muzychuk, Nurgyul Salimova, Tan Zhongyi, R. Vaishali, Koneru Humpy
- April 05, 2024 22:48Live Streaming Info
Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?
The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.
Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?
There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.
- April 05, 2024 22:42Welcome
Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second round of the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada on April 6, Saturday (IST). Stay tuned as we take you through all the live action.
