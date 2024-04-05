MagazineBuy Print

Chess Candidates 2024 Live Updates, Round 2: Five Indians in action as Praggnanandhaa takes on Gukesh; Vidit faces Hikaru; When, where to watch?

FIDE Candidates 2024 LIVE: Get the live updates, analysis and commentary of round 2 of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada.

Updated : Apr 05, 2024 23:25 IST

Team Sportstar
Get the live updates from the second round of FIDE Candidates 2024.
Get the live updates from the second round of FIDE Candidates 2024.
Get the live updates from the second round of FIDE Candidates 2024.

Welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada on April 6, Saturday (IST). This is Mayank and Pranay Rajiv taking you through all the live action.

R. Praggnanandhaa vs D. Gukesh Live board interactive

Vidit Gujrathi vs Hikaru Nakamura Live board interactive

  • April 05, 2024 23:23
    Round 1 scores

    Open

    D. Gukesh 0.5-0.5 Vidit Gujrathi 

    Ian Nepomniachtchi 0.5-0.5 Nijat Abasov

    R. Praggnanandhaa 0.5-0.5 Alireza Firouzja

    Hikaru Nakamura 0.5-0.5 Fabiano Caruana

    Women’s

    Tan Zhongyi 1-0 Li Tingjie

    Vaishali Rameshbabu 0.5-0-5 Koneru Humpy

    Anna Muzychuk 0.5-Nurgyul Salimova

    Aleksandra Goryachkina 0.5-0.5 Kateryna Lagno

  • April 05, 2024 23:20
    Round 1 Highlights

    Want to catch up on what happened in the first round? We got you! 

    Chess Candidates 2024, Round 1 Highlights: Praggnanandhaa-Firouzja; Vaishali-Humpy, Vidit-Gukesh all end in draw

    FIDE Candidates 2024, LIVE: Get the live updates, analysis and commentary of the first round of the FIDE Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada on April 5, Friday (India). 

  • April 05, 2024 23:11
    Round 2 pairings

    Open

    Hikaru Nakamura - Vidit Santosh Gujrathi 

    Praggnanandhaa R - Gukesh D 

    Ian Nepomniachtchi - Alireza Firouzja 

    Fabiano Caruana - Nijat Abasov 

    Women’s

    Kateryna Lagno - Humpy Koneru 

    Tan Zhongyi - Vaishali Rameshbabu 

    Nurgyul Salimova - Lei Tingjie 

    Aleksandra Goryachkina - Anna Muzychuk

  • April 05, 2024 22:54
    Candidates 2024 Players in action

    Open Category: Ian Nepomniachtchi, Fabiano Caruana, Alireza Firouzja, Hikaru Nakamura, Nijat Abasov, Vidit Gujrathi, R. Praggnanandhaa, D. Gukesh


    Women’s Category: Lei Tingjie, Kateryna Lagno, Aleksandra Goryachkina, Anna Muzychuk, Nurgyul Salimova, Tan Zhongyi, R. Vaishali, Koneru Humpy

  • April 05, 2024 22:48
    Live Streaming Info

    Where to watch the live stream of the Candidates 2024 chess?

    The live streaming of the Candidates 2024 will be available on the FIDE YouTube channel.

    Which TV channel will broadcast the Candidates 2024 chess?

    There has been no official announcement for the broadcasting of the Candidates 2024 in India.

  • April 05, 2024 22:42
    Welcome

    Hello and welcome to Sportstar’s live coverage of the second round of the FIDE Chess Candidates 2024, happening in Toronto, Canada on April 6, Saturday (IST). Stay tuned as we take you through all the live action.

