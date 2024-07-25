MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Chess: Former AICF chief DR. Sanjay Kapoor unanimously elected FIDE India zone president

Dr Sanjay Kapoor’s new role marks a pivotal moment for chess governance in India, entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing the game’s growth and development across the globe.

Published : Jul 25, 2024 18:33 IST , Delhi - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Dr. Sanjay Kapoor elected FIDE India Zone President at the annual general meeting (AGM) of AICF in Ahmedabad.
Dr. Sanjay Kapoor elected FIDE India Zone President at the annual general meeting (AGM) of AICF in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement
infoIcon

Dr. Sanjay Kapoor elected FIDE India Zone President at the annual general meeting (AGM) of AICF in Ahmedabad. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Delhi

In a significant development for Indian chess, former All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Sanjay Kapoor has been unanimously elected as FIDE India Zone President (3.7) at the annual meeting of the AICF.

The announcement was made during the annual general meeting (AGM) of AICF in Ahmedabad. Dr. Sanjay Kapoor has been elected as the Zone President for 4 years. FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich congratulated Dr. Sanjay Kapoor for new role as the FIDE India zone president.

Dr Sanjay Kapoor’s new role marks a pivotal moment for chess governance in India, entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing the game’s growth and development across the globe.

Speaking on his appointment, Dr. Sanjay Kapoor said, “It is an immense honor to be elected as the FIDE India Zone President. I am committed to the growth of chess in every corner of our country and ensuring that we produce Grandmasters from each and every state.”

“My experience with the 44th Chess Olympiad has shown me the incredible potential we have, and I am excited to work towards a bright future for chess in India and internationally,” he added.

Dr. Sanjay Kapoor has been at the forefront of successfully staging the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad in India. He was the AICF president when India hosted the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad.

Meanwhile, On International Chess Day (July 20) last week, FIDE also launched its Guinness World Record attempt for the most games played online and over-the-board in 24 hours. Over 109 national federations and major online chess platforms took part, with almost 350 events globally.

ALSO READ | Pickleball announces PWR World Rankings, Series and Tour

FIDE officials, including President Arkady Dvorkovich, along with former world champions Viswanathan Anand, Zhu Chen, Alexandra Kosteniuk and a host of other renowned players and chess officials from France and around the world, also met in Paris for the central ceremony celebrating 100 years since the founding of FIDE.

Related stories

Related Topics

FIDE /

Sanjay Kapoor /

Chess Olympiad /

AICF

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: Archery men's ranking round underway; Women’s team qualifies for quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess: Former AICF chief DR. Sanjay Kapoor unanimously elected FIDE India zone president
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nagal to face Moutet in first round, Bopanna-Balaji pair takes on local duo
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Tarundeep in 15th place after 30 shots; Ankita seeded 11th in women’s
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025: BCCI invites franchises to discuss player retention, feasibility of ‘Right to Match’ for next season
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Paris 2024: Yes, the gender gap is closing in Olympics but more work to be done

Ayon Sengupta
A strong message: “We should treat doping as a criminal offence, with exemplary punishment such as job loss or imprisonment,” says P. T. Usha.

IOA Chief P. T. Usha: Deeply committed to ensuring a safe and secure environment for all athletes, especially women

Ayon Sengupta,Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on Chess

  1. Chess: Former AICF chief DR. Sanjay Kapoor unanimously elected FIDE India zone president
    Team Sportstar
  2. Global Chess League: Carlsen, Anand, Nakamura among top icon players for season two
    Team Sportstar
  3. Chess Olympiad 2024: Gukesh and Praggnanandhaa to headline Indian team
    PTI
  4. GM Rithvik Raju wins silver at La Plagne International tournament in France
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. SuperUnited Rapid & Blitz: Test of time for Gukesh to excel in faster version, Gujrathi joins in as a wild card in Zagreb
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Paris 2024 Olympics LIVE Updates, July 25: Archery men's ranking round underway; Women’s team qualifies for quarterfinal
    Team Sportstar
  2. Chess: Former AICF chief DR. Sanjay Kapoor unanimously elected FIDE India zone president
    Team Sportstar
  3. Paris 2024 Olympics: Nagal to face Moutet in first round, Bopanna-Balaji pair takes on local duo
    Team Sportstar
  4. Paris 2024 Olympics, LIVE Archery Individual Ranking Round: Tarundeep in 15th place after 30 shots; Ankita seeded 11th in women’s
    Team Sportstar
  5. IPL 2025: BCCI invites franchises to discuss player retention, feasibility of ‘Right to Match’ for next season
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment