Chess: Former AICF chief DR. Sanjay Kapoor unanimously elected FIDE India zone president

In a significant development for Indian chess, former All India Chess Federation (AICF) President Sanjay Kapoor has been unanimously elected as FIDE India Zone President (3.7) at the annual meeting of the AICF.

The announcement was made during the annual general meeting (AGM) of AICF in Ahmedabad. Dr. Sanjay Kapoor has been elected as the Zone President for 4 years. FIDE President Arkady Dvorkovich congratulated Dr. Sanjay Kapoor for new role as the FIDE India zone president.

Dr Sanjay Kapoor’s new role marks a pivotal moment for chess governance in India, entrusting him with the responsibility of overseeing the game’s growth and development across the globe.

Speaking on his appointment, Dr. Sanjay Kapoor said, “It is an immense honor to be elected as the FIDE India Zone President. I am committed to the growth of chess in every corner of our country and ensuring that we produce Grandmasters from each and every state.”

“My experience with the 44th Chess Olympiad has shown me the incredible potential we have, and I am excited to work towards a bright future for chess in India and internationally,” he added.

Dr. Sanjay Kapoor has been at the forefront of successfully staging the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad in India. He was the AICF president when India hosted the 44th edition of the Chess Olympiad.

Meanwhile, On International Chess Day (July 20) last week, FIDE also launched its Guinness World Record attempt for the most games played online and over-the-board in 24 hours. Over 109 national federations and major online chess platforms took part, with almost 350 events globally.

FIDE officials, including President Arkady Dvorkovich, along with former world champions Viswanathan Anand, Zhu Chen, Alexandra Kosteniuk and a host of other renowned players and chess officials from France and around the world, also met in Paris for the central ceremony celebrating 100 years since the founding of FIDE.